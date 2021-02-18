Canada Home Healthcare Market – Revolutionary Scope by 2027
market dynamics with respect to the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This section also covers market attractiveness analysis of the home health care market in Canada. A list of recommendations for new players planning to enter the market and for existing players to enhance their market shares is also presented in the report. The report concludes with company profiles of key players operating across various segments of the market. Each company profile includes business overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the prominent players in the home health care market in Canada that have been profiled in the report include 3M Health Care, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GE Company, Invacare Corporation, and Medtronic, Inc.
- Canada Home Healthcare Market, by Device Types
- Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
- Blood Glucose Monitors
- Blood Pressure Monitors
- Heart Rate Monitors
- Temperature Monitors
- Sleep Apnea Monitors
- Coagulation Monitors
- Pregnancy Test Kits
- Pulse Oximeters
- Pedometers
- Therapeutic Home Healthcare Devices
- Insulin Delivery Devices
- Nebulizers
- Ventilator and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices
- Intravenous (IV) Equipment
- Dialysis Equipment
- Home Mobility Assist Devices
- Wheelchairs
- Cranes and Crutches
- Other Home Mobility Assist Devices (Walkers, Rollators and Mobility Scooters)
- Medical Supplies
- Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
- Canada Home Healthcare Market, by Services
- Rehabilitation Services
- Telehealth and Telemedicine Services
- Infusion Therapy Services
- Respiratory Therapy Services
- Unskilled Home Healthcare Services
- Canada Home Healthcare Market, by Provinces
- Ontario
- Quebec
- Alberta
- Rest of Canada
