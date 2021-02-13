Cannabidiol oil market Trends Competitive Landscape, Share, Segments, New Technology and Outlook 2027 – Aurora Cannabis, Endoca, Canopy Growth, Folium Biosciences

The cannabidiol oil market report by The Insight Partners unfolds the current market landscape rationally on the basis of Product Type, Applications, and End Users giving a broad view of the major market developments, key market initiatives, and ongoing market trends during the forecast period.

Cannabidiol oil is a compound found in the cannabis plant. The oil has significant therapeutic properties such as pain relief and inflammatory, quitting smoking and drug withdrawal, epilepsy, and others. In addition, the oil has important properties that can be used to treat neurological symptoms, disorders, cancer, anxiety disorders, and others. However, the cannabidiol oil shows few side effects such as nausea, fatigue, and irritability. Also, the use of cannabidiol oil is highly regulated and needs approval for using it as an active pharmaceutical ingredient.

The cannabidiol oil market is estimated to grow due to the significant use of cannabidiol oil in the pharmaceutical industry. The market is expected to grow due to rising awareness about vital health benefits in various sectors such as medicines, food, and others. The market is expected to have growth opportunities in developing regions.

Market Segmentation :

The global cannabidiol oil market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and distribution channel. Based on the product type the market is classified as pills, tincture, topicals, and isolates. On the basis of application the market is divided into pain relive, anxiety and depression, acne treatment, chemotherapy-induced symptoms treatment, and other applications. And based on the distribution channel the market is classified as online-distribution, pharmacies, food and grocery stores.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Aurora Cannabis Inc.

2. Endoca

3. Medical Marijuana, Inc.

4. Nuleaf Naturals, LLC

5. Elixinol Global Limited

6. CV Sciences, Inc.

7. Canopy Growth

8. Bluebird Botanicals (Gaia Botanicals LLC)

9. Globalcannabinoids.IO

10. Folium Biosciences

As leading companies in Cannabidiol Oil Market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

The Cannabidiol Oil Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

