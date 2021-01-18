Cannabis Market SWOT analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc, Cannabis Science Inc, Aphria Inc, Aphria Inc

To stand high in this swiftly altering market place, businesses must choose the market research report solution. This Cannabis market report thoroughly analyses the market using a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, adept forecasters and well-informed researchers. With this report, businesses can accomplish unrivalled insights and association of the best market opportunities into their respective markets. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, along with the risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry.

Global cannabis market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 13.4 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 110.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Get Sample PDF Illustration Here at: https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-cannabis-market-435941

Key Players In Global Cannabis Market Include:

Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Cannabis Science Inc. (US), Aphria Inc. (Canada), Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, IRIE CBD, Meadow Care, Pharmahemp, Terra Tech, NuLeaf Naturals

In addition, the information included in this Cannabis report can be utilized to decide on production and marketing strategies. This professional and complete market report brings to light the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Besides, key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated precisely in this report. This Cannabis market research report helps with the intelligent decision making and better manages marketing of goods and services.

Cannabis Market Segmentation –

Helps to identify the key areas through geographical analysis: The Cannabis Market research report serves as a helpful guide to the shape and track the business growth in the targeted regions. The location or region plays an important in refining and improving marketing strategies, so this report incorporates in-depth geographical analysis of the following regions-:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Type

Flower

Concentrates

Segment by Application

Medical

Recreational

Make an Inquiry before Buying at: https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/global-cannabis-market-435941

Executive Summary: Cannabis Market

1 Cannabis Market Overview

2 Global Cannabis Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Cannabis Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Cannabis Consumption by Regions

5 Global Cannabis Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Cannabis Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis Business

8 Cannabis Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Cannabis Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

Now Get Instant Discount : https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/global-cannabis-market-435941

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]