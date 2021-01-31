Cannabis oil Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2025

Global cannabis oil Market was valued at approximately USD 149 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 2,471 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 11.9% between 2018 and 2025. Cannabis-based products are gaining popularity for their medical benefits. Cannabis oil majorly contains two components: cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Both components have high therapeutic potencies and are widely used for medicinal purposes. In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that cannabidiol helps in treating symptoms related to Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, anxiety, pain, depression, diabetic complications, and cancer. The cannabis tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) features the key psychoactive substance.

The rising acceptance of cannabis is one of the chief factors contributing to the high growth of the cannabis oil Market globally. The people’s attitude toward cannabis is altering and its acceptance is increasing across the world, which is projected as a profitable business opportunity for the cannabis oil Market over the forecast time period. The legalization of cannabis in Canada is fuelling a wide range of vendors in the Market. Furthermore, the high acceptance of cannabis for medical purposes will also boost the growth of the cannabis oil Market globally over the estimated timeline.

global cannabis oil Market is divided based on type and application. By type, the global cannabis oil Market is segmented into non-organic cannabis oil and organic cannabis oil. The non-organic cannabis oil segment held the largest share of the global cannabis oil Market in 2018. The growing demand for organic oil as they have a large number of benefits and are chemical-is fuelling the demand for organic cannabis oil over the forecast time period. In recent times, the popularity of cannabis oil products has radically increased due to people’s growing consciousness for their overall well-being.

On the basis of application, the global cannabis oil Market is broadly categorized into recreational and medical. The medical cannabis oil segment held the largest share in the global Market in 2018, due to the legalization of cannabis in various countries for medical purposes. The recreational cannabis oil is expected to register a high rate of growth in the future due to the growing legalization of cannabis for recreational purpose.

By geography, North America held a major share, i.e., 50%, of the global cannabis oil Market in 2018 and is expected to dominate over the forecast time period as well. This can be attributed to the legalization of cannabis in Canada for recreational purposes in late 2018. Moreover, the accumulative spending on cannabis products, such as cannabis oil, is projected to significantly propel this regional Market’s growth in the future. Cannabis edibles accounted for 18% share of the total California cannabis permitted retail sales, in the second month after cannabis legalization. This percentage is likely to increase once the recreational Market further develops. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of key players operating in the cannabis oil Market in the region is also boosting the growth of the North American cannabis oil Market. The incessant investments made for new product development and product introductions in North America are also fuelling the regional Market.

Europe is assessed to hold the second position in the global cannabis oil Market in 2018, due to the growing emphasis on medical programs featuring cannabis by the governments of Germany, Holland, and Italy. The emerging field of systematic indication is proving cannabis’ therapeutic properties. Certain European countries are prescribing cannabis oil to relieve the symptoms of epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, etc. Moreover, the growing investments for cannabis oil and increasing awareness in the region will also propel this regional Market over the forecast time period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR over the forecast time period in the global cannabis oil Market. The growing use of cannabis oil to treat life-threatening diseases is propelling the growth of this Market in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the changes made in the various regulatory frameworks of different countries in the region for the legalization of cannabis for both recreational and treatment purposes are anticipated to boost the growth of the cannabis oil Market in Asia Pacific. The growing number of partnerships and agreements among the companies operating in the Market for the expansion of newer product list of cannabis oil and to increase their footprints are also fuelling the growth of the Asia Pacific cannabis oil Market.

Major Market Players in Cannabis Oil Market are Evolab, 420 Extractions, 710 Labs, Absolute Terps, Absolute Xtracts, Badfish Extracts, Medical Marijuana, Inc, ENDOCA, and other Companies profile will be provided as per client requirement.

Cannabis Oil Market Segmentation:

Cannabis Oil Market Overview, By Type:

*Organic Cannabis Oil

*Non-Organic Cannabis Oil

Cannabis Oil Market Overview, By Applications:

*Recreational

*Medical

Cannabis Oil Market Overview, By Distribution Channel

*E-commerce Websites

*Retail Pharmacies

*Hospital Pharmacies

*Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

*Marijuana-derived CBD Oil

*Hemp-derived CBD Oil

Cannabis Oil Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

