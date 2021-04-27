Cannabis Retail POS Software Market: by Type (Cloud Based and Web-Based) and by Application (Large Enterprises and SMEs): Market Research Report, 2019 – 2026

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Cannabis Retail POS Software Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cannabis Retail POS Software market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Cannabis Retail POS Software market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Cannabis Retail POS Software market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cannabis Retail POS Software Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cannabis Retail POS Software market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Cannabis Retail POS Software

The report covers estimation and study for the cannabis retail POS software market on a global as well as regional scale. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The analysis provides remarkable data from 2016 to 2018 along with estimation from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).

The global cannabis retail POS software market is expected to witness extensive growth and register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The surging demand for cannabis retail POS software with multiple features including, inventory management, CRM, employee scheduling, and reporting, in addition to the payment process will accelerate the market growth. Moreover, advancement in cannabis retail POS software is providing both large & small-scale businesses with greater flexibility control, and intelligence than before which is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global cannabis retail POS software market has been classified into cloud-based and web-based. The cloud segment is expected to gain high traction over the forecast period on account of its benefits over the physical POS system owing to its multiple functionalities and flexible pricing. The web-based segment accounted for a considerable market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR in the coming years owing to the ease of use of the systems and increased efficiency.

The global cannabis retail POS software market is categorized into large enterprises and SMEs which is based on the mode of application. Large enterprise segment has the maximum share and is expected to have a significant growth within the forecast period as large tech companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung are enabling mobile payments for smartphones and providing consumers a more convenient way to make payments.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share owing to the projected rise of the digital payments. The North America market is projected to account for a significant market share in the following years and is expected to grow at a strong CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of the POS software system for the consumption of cannabis. The U.S. is the major segment in the North America cannabis retail POS software market owing to the highest consumption of cannabis in the region. The European market is projected to account for a remarkable share in the following years owing to the growing cannabis industry coupled with increased internet penetration and online payment solutions. Moreover, increased acceptance of debit and credit cards has also led to the high demand for the POS software. The Latin America market is growing at a modest pace on account of increasing the legalization of cannabis and low-cost production along with the emergence of the POS software system in the region. The Middle East & Africa region exhibit moderate growth in the cannabis retail POS software market owing to the increasing government investments.

The cannabis retail POS software market is highly consolidated, with major players, including Dispensary POS Software, Cova POS, Dispensary Point of Sale Business Solution, Ample Organics, EntCart, and Flowhub among others. The major strategies implemented by these leading companies in the market are new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations. These companies are focusing more on investment in innovations, partnerships, and expansions to increase their market share.

Cannabis Retail POS Software Market : Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

