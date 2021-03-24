Cannabis Testing Market 2020 Size, Future Trends and Leading Players Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, SCIEX, Merck KGaA

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Cannabis Testing Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Services and End User, the global cannabis testing market was valued at US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cannabis testing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global cannabis testing market, based on the type is segmented into product and services. The product segment is further bifurcated into analytical instruments and consumables segments. In 2017, the product segment witnesses the fastest and largest share. Additionally, the software segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Global cannabis testing market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, legalization of medical cannabis, increasing awareness through conferences, symposia, and workshops and growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories. However, the stringent regulatory framework for cannabis and dearth of trained laboratory professionals act as a restraint for this market. On the other hand, advances in cannabis testing equipments likely to add novel opportunities for cannabis testing market, in the coming years.

The major players operating in the cannabis testing market include, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, SCIEX, Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Waters, CannaSafe Analytics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Digipath Labs and among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative product launches to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2018, SCIEX Diagnostics, a division of SCIEX launched Citrine Triple Quad MS/MS and Citrine QTRAP MS/MS Systems for clinical diagnostics.

The report segments the global cannabis testing market as follows:



Global Cannabis Testing Market – By Type

Products

Software

Global Cannabis Testing Market – By Services

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis

Global Cannabis Testing Market – By End User

Testing Laboratories

Drug Manufacturers

Research Institutes

