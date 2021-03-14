Car Audio Market Research to 2027: Cloud-Based Market Research Platform, Fast and Easy Access

Automotive industry throughout the globe is evolving and adopting advanced technological developments and innovations, along with increased focus on driver’s comfort and safety. The car audio market is also witnessing several developments in the technology such as voice-enabled audio systems and smartphone controlled audio systems. Further, with the development of ADAS and connected cars technology, the car audio market is experiencing a drastic change with companies focusing on their product development to efficiently compete with their rivals.

The Car Audio market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Demand for superior driving experience with advance voice controlled assistants such as Siri and Cortana while driving is fueling the demand for voice recognized car audio system. However, in coming years the voice recognized car audio technology would enable the system to ignore intrusive off-axis suspension or speakers, which would further enable the passengers to communicate simultaneously with the system as well as other passengers without any worry. However, market is still in emerging stage and have comparatively less market size than non-voice recognized audio devices. All these factors are expected to create more demand for voice recognized car audio system and fuel the growth of car audio market. Car audio system manufacturers are looking at voice recognized audio system as the most lucrative feature to add in the car audio system during the forecast period.

By Component

Speaker

Head Unit (including Audio Visuals)

Amplifier

Others

By Technology

Voice Recognized

Non-Voice Recognized

By Accessibility Type

Smart Phone Controlled

Manual Controlled

By Make Type

Branded

Non-Branded

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K



Company Profiles

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

Clarion Co., Ltd.

HARMAN International

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Sony Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Bose Corporation

JL Audio Corporation

Blaupunkt GmbH

