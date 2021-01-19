Carbon Brush Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2019-2029

XploreMR , in its recent study on the carbon brush market, offers a detailed value-volume analysis of the carbon brush market on the basis of various segments such as product type, application, sales channel, end-use industry, and region. In terms of product type, the electro graphite carbon brush segment is projected to be a lucrative segment in terms of growth opportunities, and this is considered to be the most common type of carbon brushes. There has been significant growth in various end-use verticals due to expanding industrial application and automotive sectors, and outperforming global trade growth. From a macroeconomic point of view, a positive outlook for end-use industries will create opportunities for carbon brush manufacturers around the world.

The carbon brush market report covers market analysis through basis point analysis (BPS), absolute dollar opportunity index, market attractiveness analysis, and Y-o-Y growth. The volume analysis for the carbon brush market has been considered in ‘000 units (number of carbon brushes for the current base year), covering data for the historical period 2014–2018, and forecast for 2019–2029, with 2018 as the base year.

An Overview of the Carbon Brush Market Report Chapters

This global carbon brush market report consists of around 20 sections that elaborate on the market numbers in terms of volume in ‘000 units and value in US$ at the regional and global levels. The first section of the global carbon brush market report covers an executive summary that highlights the key trends that are being witnessed in the global carbon brush market from the manufacturers’ side as well as consumers’ side. The next section covers the global carbon brush market introduction, including the taxonomy by product type, application, sales channel, and end-use industry; definitions of the segments considered; key success factors to the market; and other information relevant to the global carbon brush market.

In the next section of the global carbon brush market report, we have included market viewpoints that include macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, and value chain analysis, along with a list of raw material suppliers, carbon brush manufacturers, distributors, and end users. This section also covers the market dynamics, which includes several drivers responsible for the growth of the market, restraining factors, and opportunities in the market, as well as several trends with respect to the global as well as regional markets.

The successive section of the global carbon brush market report includes a global industry analysis by volume and value, along with pricing analysis for North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa, with a weighted average price for every region and product type segment. The next section of the global carbon brush market report includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the carbon brush market by every segment considered. The report also includes an additional section with detailed analysis of the market for two emerging countries – China and India.

This carbon brush market report focuses on analysing the market opportunities and getting a detailed understanding of the carbon brush market. The report elaborates on the regional analysis, market dynamics, market intensity, market structure, and competition landscape of the carbon brush market for the next ten years, i.e. 2019-2029.

Each section of the carbon brush market report includes a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical records or developments, and facts and key opinions collected from various end-use industry participants through primary interviews, annual reports, newsletters, press releases, etc. The report on the global carbon brush market studies some of the major players in the carbon brush market, such as Morgan Advanced Materials, Mersen SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schunk GmbH, Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd., Pelican Carbon Brush Pvt. Ltd, Helwig Carbon Products Inc, Aupac Co., Ltd, Naeem Carbon & Industrial Products LLP, Phynyx Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd, National Carbon Brush Products, and Assam Carbon Products Limited, among others.

Carbon Brush Market: Segmentation By Product Type By Application By Sales Channel By End Use By Region General Graphite Metal Graphite Carbon Graphite Electro Graphite Silver Graphite Resin- Bonded Graphite Others Motors Generators & Alternators Current & Signal Transmission Grounding Devices Others OEMs Aftermarket Automotive Electrical Hand Tools Industrial Applications Household Appliances Security & Defence Petrochemicals Energy Healthcare North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Middle East and Africa Oceania

Research Methodology

The initial stage of the research study includes the formulation of assumptions, which are necessary for primary and secondary research. Further stages of research involved the triangulation of the data collected from these two approaches. To analyse the global market trends and opportunities for carbon brush manufacturers, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, sales channel, end-use industry, and region.

For the analysis of consumption, we have considered FY 2018 as the base year. Basic data was collected from manufacturers’ annual reports, newsletters, public reports published by governments, carbon brush manufacturing organisations, private agencies, World Bank sources, etc. For the final analysis of the market data, we considered demand-side as well as supply-side drivers and trends in regional markets. We have forecasted the market data on the basis of key developments, regional trends, and the production-consumption scenario of the carbon brush market. For forecasting the market data, we have considered historic data for the period of 2014-2018.

