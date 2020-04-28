Carbon Capture and Storage Market 2027 Worldwide Analysis on Revenue, Segmentation and Key Players Aker Solutions ASA, Carbon Engineering, Chevron Corporation, Equinor ASA

Carbon capture and storage is the emission reduction process that is involved in capturing carbon dioxide from various different sources of emission, then separating it from other gases and transferring it to a suitable location for the storage. This technology is being adopted and implemented across the globe considering the cumulative commitment of industrial stakeholders in limiting CO2 emissions coupled with ongoing dominant role of fossil fuels in energy generation.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the carbon capture and storage market are the increasing demand for CO2 injection technique for enhanced oil recovery (EOR), and strict government regulations towards GHG emissions. In addition, the boosting prominence for bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the carbon capture and storage market growth in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the carbon capture and storage market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from carbon capture and storage market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for carbon capture and storage in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the carbon capture and storage market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

– Aker Solutions ASA

– Carbon Engineering Ltd.

– Chevron Corporation

– Equinor ASA

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– Halliburton Company

– NRG Energy, Inc.

– Occidental Petroleum Corporation

– Royal Dutch Shell plc

– Schlumberger

The report analyzes factors affecting carbon capture and storage market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the carbon capture and storage market for each region.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

