Carbon Dioxide / CO2 Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2028

The global Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market. The Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the research study on carbon dioxide market offers detailed information on the key stakeholders having a stronghold in the carbon dioxide market. Various prospects of the key players in the carbon dioxide market, such as product portfolio, technological innovations, key differential strategies, and other financials have been extensively covered. The report on carbon dioxide market features key companies such as Linde Group, Air Liquide, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Gulf Cryo, Abdullah Hashim Industrial & Equipment Co. Ltd, and many more.

Air Liquide, a key company in the CO 2 market, invested over US$ 33 Mn to produce carbon dioxide and nitrogen for Coca-Cola FEMSA in Colombia in 2016, thereby entering the Colombian industrial gas market. Moreover, the company signed an agreement with AVR in 2018, in a bid to facilitate the storage and distribution of liquid carbon dioxide recovered from the AVR carbon dioxide capture systems in the Netherlands.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., a leading player in the carbon dioxide market, acquired EPCO Carbon Dioxide Products, Inc., a privately-held producer and marketer of liquid carbon dioxide. This acquisition included 12 CO2 purification and liquefaction plants and distribution assets.

The Linde Group, a prominent player in the carbon dioxide market, announced the establishment of a 250 TPD carbon dioxide facility for food and beverage producers and chemical manufacturers in Texas, US.

Definition

Carbon dioxide refers to a colorless and gas present naturally in the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide is fundamentally a greenhouse gas, which is crucial for the earth’s ecosystem. Carbon dioxide is recovered for multiple diverse applications from flue gases, as a by-product from the manufacture of hydrogen for ammonia synthesis, from limekilns and many other sources.

About the Report

The report on carbon dioxide market is comprehensive research study analyzing various pivotal aspects central to the carbon dioxide market space. Prominent factors impacting growth in terms of demand and sales of carbon dioxide such as trends, drivers, restraints and business potential are covered in this report on carbon dioxide market. The report on carbon dioxide market comprises of a historical analysis, present carbon dioxide market scenario and futuristic projections on carbon dioxide across key regions.

Market Structure

The carbon dioxide market is segmented on the basis of production, by delivery mode, by end use, and by region. By production, the carbon dioxide market has been segmented into combustion and biological. By delivery mode, the carbon dioxide market has been classified into centralized and onsite. By end use, the carbon dioxide market has been segmented into metal manufacturing and fabrication, food and beverage, pulp and paper, oil and gas, healthcare, chemical, and other industries. The carbon dioxide market has been assessed across key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and MEA

Research Methodology

The report on carbon dioxide market is an all-inclusive compilation of facts gleaned by leveraging a meticulous research methodology. Primary and secondary research sources have been extensively used to procure vital data points and statistics on carbon dioxide market. The data obtained from these robust methodologies and other credible sources are triangulated to offer unbiased information on the growth course of carbon dioxide market.

The Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market.

Segmentation of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market players.

The Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market research addresses critical questions, such as

The global Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.