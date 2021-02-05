Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application, Capacity, and Geography. The global carbon dioxide incubators market is expected to reach to US$ 238.95 Mn in 2027 from US$ 129.16 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global carbon dioxide incubators market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global carbon dioxide incubators market was segmented by product, application, and capacity. The market based on product segment is classified as water jacketed carbon dioxide incubators, direct heat carbon dioxide incubators and air jacketed carbon dioxide incubators. On the basis of application, the market is classified as in vitro fertilization, laboratory research clinical applications, and, other applications. On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into below 100L, above 100L & below 200L, and above 200L.

The market for carbon dioxide incubators is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rapid growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, rising adoption of in vitro fertilization, and initiatives by government to encourage in vitro fertilization. However, the market is likely to experience restriction on its growth owing to the factors such as limitations associated with carbon dioxide incubators.

The major players operating in the Carbon Dioxide Incubators market include, PHC Holdings Corporation., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf AG, Sheldon Manufacturing Inc., Binder GmbH, Memmert GmbH Co.KG, Bellco Glass Inc., LEEC Ltd, Shanghai Boxun Medical Biological Instrument Corp., NuAire, among the others. The market has carried out various organic growth strategies in the market. The organic strategies were conducted majorly and these strategies have assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) refers to a complex series of procedures that help with fertility and prevent genetic problems while assisting with the conception of a child. The in vitro fertilization is considered to be the most effective form of assisted reproductive technology. Human reproduction research has been fraught with both ethical and scientific challenges that initially created obstacles for the development of treatments addressing infertility. However, with evolving advancements in science and technology, today, IVF accounts for millions of birth around the world, while contributing 1-3% patient birth in the US and Europe. ESHRE collected the national registry data of assisted-reproductive technology (ART) cycles performed in Europe since 1997 and for its latest survey for 2015 reported 119,875 treatment cycles to be completed in Spain.

The report segments the global carbon dioxide incubators market as follows:

Global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market – By Product

Water Jacketed carbon dioxide Incubators

Direct Heat carbon dioxide Incubators

Air Jacketed carbon dioxide Incubators

Global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market – By Application

In Vitro Fertilization

Laboratory Research and Clinical Applications

Other Applications

Global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market – By Capacity

Above 200L

Above 100L and Below 200L

Below 100L

Strategic Insights

Organic growth strategies were observed in global carbon dioxide incubators industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the carbon dioxide incubators. For instance, in October 2019, Binder GmbH brought in a new feature called CO2 fail-safe function. The advantage of the fail-safe function is that in the event of a sensor failure, the CO2 concentration is maintained in a range that enables the cell cultures to survive.

