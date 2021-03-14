Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market is Reflecting a Superior Growth at a CAGR of 7.1% till 2027 | Avail at TIP

The Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market Report delivers exceptional insights on the major developments unfolding in the Healthcare industry. The Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and End-User, and provides in-depth research of the existing and upcoming market conditions.

The Global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market accounted to US$ 129.16 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 238.95 Mn by 2027.

Global carbon dioxide incubators market was segmented by product, application, and capacity. The market based on product segment is classified as water jacketed carbon dioxide incubators, direct heat carbon dioxide incubators and air jacketed carbon dioxide incubators. On the basis of application, the market is classified as in vitro fertilization, laboratory research clinical applications, and, other applications. On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into below 100L, above 100L & below 200L, and above 200L.

Key Players:

PHC Holdings Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Eppendorf AG Sheldon Manufacturing Inc. Binder GmbH Memmert GmbH Co.KG Bellco Glass Inc. LEEC Ltd Shanghai Boxun Medical Biological Instrument Corp. NuAire

The market for carbon dioxide incubators is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rapid growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, rising adoption of in vitro fertilization, and initiatives by government to encourage in vitro fertilization. However, the market is likely to experience restriction on its growth owing to the factors such as limitations associated with carbon dioxide incubators.

Strategic Insights

Organic growth strategies were observed in global carbon dioxide incubators industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the carbon dioxide incubators. For instance, in October 2019, Binder GmbH brought in a new feature called CO2 fail-safe function. The advantage of the fail-safe function is that in the event of a sensor failure, the CO2 concentration is maintained in a range that enables the cell cultures to survive.

