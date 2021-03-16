Carbon Fiber Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

Carbon Fiber Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Precursor (PAN, Pitch); Form (Composite, Non-Composite); End Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Construction, Sporting Goods, Wind Energy, Others), and Geography.

Carbon fibers offer high modulus and specific strength, fatigue strength, stiffness, and pressure-withstanding capacity, lower thermal expansion coefficient, corrosion resistance, and other beneficial properties. Thus they are being widely used in the automotive and other industrial applications. These fibers are widely preferred over aluminum and steel. Also, the rising demands of lightweight materials, along with government initiatives to reduce the harmful gas emissions and increase fuel efficiency, is expected to drive the market for carbon fiber in automotive applications.

Furthermore, carbon fiber is also used in the aerospace industry. Carbon fiber has high chemical resistance, tensile strength, stiffness, and low thermal expansion and weight properties which makes it suitable for aerospace application. It is used in designing, assembling, and manufacturing various types of aircraft. Over the past few years, the aerospace industry has switched from aluminum material to carbon fiber for the construction of the aircraft. Carbon fiber aircraft will burn and consume lesser amount of fuel due to its lightweight. Due to lesser fuel consumption, the aircraft will also have enough fuel left to cover long distances.

Carbon Fiber Market : Company Profiles

DowAksa

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Hyosung Corporation

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SGL Carbon

Solvay

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

Rising demands from automotive and aerospace industrial is expected to boost the demand for carbon fiber

End-Use Industry Insights

The global carbon fiber market by end-use industry has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, sporting goods, wind energy, construction, and others. The aerospace & defense segment accounted for the largest share in the global carbon fiber market. The development and use of carbon fiber have revolutionized the aerospace and defense industries. The carbon fiber composite materials provide high-performance and lightweight features to meet rigorous industry standards.

The carbon fibers help in delivering enormous benefits to the aerospace and defense industry. The carbon fibers help in reducing fuel consumption and reduce the weight of the aircraft. These factors are projected to propel the growth of the carbon fiber market over the forecast period.

