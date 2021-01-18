Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Research, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

“

Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Toray, Evonik, Zoltek, Solvay, Mitsubishi Rayon, Hexcel, Teijin, SGL, TCR Composites .

Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market is predicted to reach xx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository, the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes market has witnessed unprecedented growth until 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026. The report provides a 10-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes market is predicted to gain in major regions like USA, India, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Africa, South America, The Middle East, and Others.

The qualitative research report on Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes market covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes market:

Key players:

Toray, Evonik, Zoltek, Solvay, Mitsubishi Rayon, Hexcel, Teijin, SGL, TCR Composites

Key questions answered in the report:

✒ Detailed Overview of Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

✒ Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

✒ What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

✒ What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes market?

✒ SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

✒ What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

✒ Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

✒ What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

✒ What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

✒ What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

Research Design Historical Data

(2014-2019) Industry Trends

Competitive Landscape

By Manufacturers;

Expansion;

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Segment

By Types

By Applications

By Regions/Geography Global Market Size (Volume and Value);

Status and Outlook;

Volume and Value for Major Players

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis;

Volume and Value

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis Influencing Factors Market Environment

Government Policy

Technological Changes

Market Risks Market Drivers

Growing Demand of Downstream

Reduction in Cost

Market Opportunities and Challenges Market Forecast

(2020-2026) Market Size Forecast

Global Overall Size

By Type/Product Category

By Applications/End Users

By Regions/Geography Key Data

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Market Share

Growth Rate

Growth Rate

Table of Contents

1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Product Overview

1.2 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers

1.2.2 Pitch-based Carbon Fibers

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes by Application

4.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Wind Energy

4.1.3 Marine

4.1.4 Aerospace

4.1.5 Medical

4.1.6 Sports

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes by Application

4.5.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes by Application

5 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Business

10.1 Toray

10.1.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.1.2 Toray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Toray Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Toray Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Products Offered

10.1.5 Toray Recent Development

10.2 Evonik

10.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.2.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Evonik Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.3 Zoltek

10.3.1 Zoltek Corporation Information

10.3.2 Zoltek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Zoltek Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Zoltek Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Products Offered

10.3.5 Zoltek Recent Development

10.4 Solvay

10.4.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.4.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Solvay Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Solvay Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Products Offered

10.4.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.5 Mitsubishi Rayon

10.5.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Products Offered

10.5.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development

10.6 Hexcel

10.6.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hexcel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hexcel Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hexcel Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Products Offered

10.6.5 Hexcel Recent Development

10.7 Teijin

10.7.1 Teijin Corporation Information

10.7.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Teijin Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Teijin Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Products Offered

10.7.5 Teijin Recent Development

10.8 SGL

10.8.1 SGL Corporation Information

10.8.2 SGL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 SGL Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SGL Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Products Offered

10.8.5 SGL Recent Development

10.9 TCR Composites

10.9.1 TCR Composites Corporation Information

10.9.2 TCR Composites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 TCR Composites Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 TCR Composites Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Products Offered

10.9.5 TCR Composites Recent Development

11 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Prepreg Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

