Cardiac Cannula Market Key Insights, Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Opportunity by 2027 – Medtronic, Terumo, Edwards Lifesciences, Sorin Group

A cardiac cannula is a tube-like medical device that is inserted into a vein or artery during surgical treatment for cardiac conditions. There are various types of the cardiac cannula, such as arterial and venous, among others. These cannulas are used to administer or remove fluids and secure access to an artery. The primary purposes of these cannulas are to monitor blood pressure and to remove blood samples for further diagnosis.

The key players influencing the market are:

– Medtronic

– BD (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

– Terumo Corporation

– Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

– LivaNova PLC

– Sorin Group

– Getinge AB. (MAQUET Holding B.V. and Co. KG.)

– ANDOCOR n.v.

– Braile Biomédica

– Vitalcor, Inc.

The global cardiac cannula market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on the product the market is categorized as b arterial cannulas, venous cannulas, and cardioplegia cannulas. On the basis of application the market is segmented as arterial venous vannulation, cardiopulmonary bypass, and myocardial preservation. On the basis of end user the market is segmented as hospitals, cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Cardiac Cannula Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Cardiac Cannula Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

