Cardiovascular Devices Market Key Players & Growth Rate 2027

The North America cardiovascular devices market is expected to reach US$ 27,058.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 15,299.7 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027.

The rising population of the elderly people is the major cause of the heart diseases in the region. The heart diseases are mostly pone to the elderly people due to weak immunity and major other health problems. For instance, the number of Americans above the age of 65 and older is anticipated to grow more than double from US$ 46 million in 2016 to above US$ 98 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group’s share in the world’s population will grow around 24%from 15 percent. In addition, as per the report of UN, in 2012, the number of older persons (aged 60 years or over) is expected to more than double. The number is estimated to reach around 2 billion in 2050 from 841 million in 2013. The number of older persons in the world is anticipated to be US$ 1.4 billion in 2030 and US$ 2.1 billion in 2050, and will rise above US$ 3.1 billion in 2100. The elderly population are more prompt to have atypical presentations, comorbid conditions, and unfavorable outcomes. The major reason for the disease are related to the structural and functional changes in the cardiovascular system associated with the aging.

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Biosense Webster, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson)

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens AG,

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

