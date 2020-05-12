Career Wear Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Career Wear’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Loft (United States), J.Crew (United States), H&M (Sweden), Nike (United States), Banana Republic (United States), Ann Taylor (United States), Barney’s (United States), Men’s Warehouse (United States), Eddie Bauer (United States), Marshall’s (United States), Forever 21(United States), Old Navy (United States), and more.

Scope of Career Wear Market:

In the business, world attire plays a very important role and one must know as to how one should dress appropriately for any situation in a corporate environment. The dresses that are worn for an interview and on any casual day are way too different. Most of the corporate workspaces give their employees a particular dress code so as to provide guidance as to what types of clothing are allowed and which ones are prohibited on the professional days and on casual dress days respectively.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Loft (United States), J.Crew (United States), H&M (Sweden), Nike (United States), Banana Republic (United States), Ann Taylor (United States), Barney's (United States), Men's Warehouse (United States), Eddie Bauer (United States), Marshall's (United States), Forever 21(United States), Old Navy (United States) and Uniqlo (Japan) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Express (United States), TJ Maxx (United States) and Aditya Birla Fashion (India).

Market Segments:

By Type (Business Formal Attire, Business Professional Attire, Business Casual Attire), Application (Offices, Business Meetings, Interviews, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Brand Stores, Super Markets, Hypermarkets, Others), End-User (Men (Shirts, Trousers, Blazers, Suits, Waistcoat, Sweaters, Sweatshirts, Jacket, Coats), Women (Shirts, T-Shirts, Trousers, Sweaters, Sweatshirts, Jackets, Blazers, Skirts)), Fabric Type (Cotton, Cashmere, Linen, Silk, Wool, Alpaca, Others)

Competitive Analysis:

Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities in this sector can be captured by ensuring financial flexibility to invest in continuous process improvement and optimal strategies. Company profile sections include legal names, websites, headquarters, market locations, historical background and market information (including market cap / sales and contact information) And other basic information. Each player / manufacturer revenue figure, growth rate, and gross margin are provided in an easy-to-understand table format over the past five years and are provided as separate sections for recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or launch of new products / services.

Market Drivers

Growing Artistic Features and Attractive Appearance of Consumers will boost the Career Wear Market

Growing Preference for Professional Wear in the Work Area is driving the Market of Career Wear

Market Trend

Increase in the Participation of Women in the Corporate Sector and Also High Spending on Career Wear

Increase in the Trend of Dressing Being Related To Self-Image and Lifestyles Plays a Major Role in the Growth of the Market

Restraints

Government Regulations for the Clothing and Textile Industries

Opportunities

Growing Trend of integrating Function and Fashion Industries

Technological Advancements for Creation of New Innovative Materials

Challenges

High Competition among the Key Players

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the Career Wear Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2018 to 2024, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Career Wear Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the Career Wear Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Career Wear Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Career Wear Market, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Career Wear industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Career Wear companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Career Wear Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Career Wear Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Career Wear Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Career Wear Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Career Wear

Chapter 4: Presenting the Career Wear Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Career Wear market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

