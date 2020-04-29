Carnauba Wax Market Growing Production, Demand and Global Trends to 2026 | Foncepi Comercial Exportadora Ltda; Carnaúba do Brasil; Brasil Ceras., others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Carnauba Wax Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Foncepi Comercial Exportadora Ltda; Carnaúba do Brasil; Brasil Ceras., Strahl & Pitsch, Inc.; Kahl GmbH & Co. KG; KahlWax; NOREVO; Koster Keunen; The International Group, Inc.; Poth Hille; Akrochem Corporation.; TER HELL & CO. GMBH; J. Allcock & Sons Ltd; Koster Keunen; Arjun Beeswax; KANTILAL BROTHERS; EXCEL INTERNATIONAL; BJ International.; Arjun Bees Wax Industries; Kemie Industries; JOHN AROMAS; AF Suter & Co Ltd; among others.

Global carnauba wax market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.20% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Carnauba Wax Market Trends | Industry Segment by End- User (Food & Beverages, Automobiles, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Others), Source (Natural, Organic), Form (Powder, Flakes, Pellet), Product Type (Type 1, Type 3, Type 4), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Carnauba wax or Brazil wax is a strong delicate high-melting wax which is usually obtained from the carnauba palm leaves and primarily used in polishing. The wax is obtained by crushing and then grinding the dried palm leaves. Type 1, type 3 and type 4 are some of the common types of the carnauba. They are available in different form such as flakes, powder and pellet. They are widely used in application such as personal care, automobiles, pharmaceutical among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for automotive industry will drive the market growth in the forecast period

Growing popularity of organic products also acts as a market driver

Rising consumption by young population will also accelerate the growth of this market

Increasing demand for food glazing agents in the developing food and confectionery industry will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising concern about the side effect of carnauba wax will hamper the market growth

Less profitability margins to the manufacturers is restricting the growth of this market

Low commercialization of carnauba wax will also restrain the market growth

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Carnauba Wax Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Carnauba Wax Industry Production by Regions

– Global Carnauba Wax Industry Production by Regions

– Global Carnauba Wax Industry Revenue by Regions

– Carnauba Wax Industry Consumption by Regions

Carnauba Wax Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Carnauba Wax Industry Production by Type

– Global Carnauba Wax Industry Revenue by Type

– Carnauba Wax Industry Price by Type

Carnauba Wax Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Carnauba Wax Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Carnauba Wax Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Carnauba Wax Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Carnauba Wax Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Carnauba Wax Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

