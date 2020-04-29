Cashew Milk Market Production, Demand and Top Key Players 2020 – THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY, Blue Diamond Growers, Forager Project, others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Cashew Milk Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY, Blue Diamond Growers, Forager Project, Alpro, nutty life, LLC., Califia Farms, PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON, LLC., Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, Earth’s Own Food Company, RITA Food & Drink Co.,Ltd., Goodmylk, among others.

Global cashew milk market is expected to rise with an estimated value of USD 243.51 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This report contains the data of base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of cholesterol free cashew milk & lactose free non-dairy milks.

In September 2019, Z Natural Foods, LLC, announced the launch of their cashew milk powder rich in magnesium and copper. It comprised of 2 ingredients cashews and inulin that help to powder not to form clumps. Unlike other they do not use unhealthy oil, sugar and preservatives. The two main ingredients comprised of cashews and inulin, Inulin helps the powder from forming clumps. It is a healthy and natural, ideal for smoothies, cereal among others. It provides omega 3, calcium and omega 6 fatty acid and many vitamins

Cashew Milk Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Type (Plane Cashew Milk, Flavored Cashew Milk), Packaging (Cartons, Pouches, Jars, Bottles, Cans and Others), Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-store Based), Category (Conventional, Organic), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Cashew milk is non-dairy milk which is derived from the blended cashew with milk. It contains vitamins, iron, manganese, zinc and among others which are good for the health. It is a lactose free alternative of milk. It has low calorie content compared with cow milk or any plant based soya milk. It reduced the risk of heart diseases which is the application benefit of the cashew milk.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for flavoured cashew milk will enhance the growth of the market.

They have the ability to enhance the functioning of digestive system which is another factor accelerating the market growth

Rising inclination towards non-dairy milk to reduce the lactose intolerance also increases the market growth

Increasing demand for plant based milk acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitutes in the market is expected to restrain the market growth

High cost of cashew nuts is another factor that will hamper the growth

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Cashew Milk products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

