Cast Acrylic Sheets Market: 2019 Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook-2025|Gevacril Srl, Arkema, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG

Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter's Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market.

Market Analysis: Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market

Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market is estimated to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 3.47 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.48 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.88% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise of market value can be reasoned out to the demand of better quality of home improvement equipment amid increased levels of expenditure that have been a result of increase in levels of disposable income of individuals.

Key Market Competitors: Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cast acrylic sheets market are Gevacril Srl, Arkema, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, 3A Composites GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, PT Astari Niagara Internasional, ARISTECH SURFACES LLC, PyraSied Xtreme Acrylic, Spartech LLC, MADREPERLA S.p.a., Ray Chung Acrylic Enterprise Co.Ltd., Acrilex Inc., MARGACIPTA WIRASENTOSA, Polyplastics Co. Ltd. and Limacryl.

This report studies Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market,By Type (Continuous Cast Acrylic Sheet, Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet), Application (Architecture & Interior Design, Sanitary Ware, Signage & Display, Automotive & Transportation, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market

Cast acrylic sheets are a type of polymethyl methacrylate components, in which the product is mixed with various additives and chemicals to give it enhanced characteristics and properties and this liquid of methyl methacrylate is processed by sealing it between two sheets of glass moulds. Due to the addition of various additives and chemicals in the product, it enables the product to be shatter-resistant as well as helps in designing the product in different color and designs for architectural purposes.

Market Drivers:

Growth in demand of lightweight materials from the automotive and aviation industries resulting in the high demand of product in the aforementioned industries is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Enhanced properties and characteristics as compared to other similar materials, this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Cast acrylic sheets are expensive high quality products, of which substitutes are available that are cheaper and equally effective in nature. This factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Arkema through its subsidiary of Altuglas International launched a new product range of visually appealing cast acrylic sheets with the introduction of “Altuglas Metallic & Iridescent”. The new range available in three unique appearances, metallic, sparkling and iridescent.

In March 2017, Evonik Industries AG announced that they had initiated the construction for a stretching and polishing plant situated in Weiterstadt, Germany. With the construction finalized, the company will be able to provide all of the solutions for the cast and stretched polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) sheets to the aviation industry.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market

Global cast acrylic sheets market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cast acrylic sheets market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

