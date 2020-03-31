CBCT Dental Imaging Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Detector Type (Image Intensifier Detector, Flat Panel Detector), Application (Implantology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, General Dentistry, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Others), End User (Dental Hospitals & Dental Clinics, Academic And Research Institutes) And Geography

The “CBCT Dental Imaging Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a CBCT Dental Imaging Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Cone beam computed tomography (CT) is a type of x-ray equipment which is used for the visualizing three dimensional images of teeth, soft tissues, nerve pathways and bone in a single scan. The systems are used for various application such as planning of dental implant, diagnosis of dental caries, visualization of abnormal teeth, evaluation of the jaws and face, endodontic diagnosis, and diagnosis of dental trauma and others. The systems enabled non-invasive solution of diagnosis and treating clinical conditions.

The market for the CBCT dental imaging is expected to grow exponentially owing to the driving factors such as rising dental problems among the population, increasing facial deformities due to road accidents and rising geriatric population. The market is expected to have growth opportunities due to the growing research and development activities in the medical imaging devices.

The List of Companies-

1. Dentsply Sirona,2. Carestream Dental, LLC.,3. Planmeca Group,4. Danaher Corporation,5. Vatech Co., Ltd.,6. Curve Beam LLC,7. Asahi RoEntgen Ind. Co., Ltd.,8. J. Morita Mfg. Corp.,9. Cefla S.C.,10. Prexion Corporation

The global CBCT dental imaging market is segmented on the basis of detector type, application, and end user. The market based on detector type is classified as image intensifier detector and flat panel detector. Based on the application the market is categorized as implantology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, general dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, and others. And based on end user the market is segmented as dental hospitals & dental clinics, academic and research institutes

The global CBCT dental imaging market is segmented on the basis of detector type, application, and end user. The market based on detector type is classified as image intensifier detector and flat panel detector. Based on the application the market is categorized as implantology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, general dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, and others. And based on end user the market is segmented as dental hospitals & dental clinics, academic and research institutes

