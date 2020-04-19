CD Projekt Red Quietly Announces Micro-Transactions For Upcoming Cyberpunk 2077

During an interview with the Gamespot, John Mamais, the head of CD Projekt Red Krakow Studio revealed the possibility of micro-transactions in the much anticipated cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red wants to make the game impactful and interactive for the players.

The developers of the game announced that it is too early to disclose any details. They are constantly making new strategies to bring about drastic changes to the game. They are looking for possible opportunities to make the game more entertaining for the players. This is the first multi-player game which is released by CD Projekt Red Studio. There is a likely chance of adding micro-transactions to make the game even more interesting for the players.

CD Projekt is known for offering high quality games. They believe in offering quality over quantity. The company has always been reliable and kept its words

They introduced micro-transactions in the RPG game Witcher 3. After the release of the game they introduced a lot of micro-transactions in the game. They didn’t opt for a mix of free DLC and paid one. They updated the game with small improvements. They added new hairstyles, new armour and new game plus mode.

They added Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, two large DLC expansions in the game. There were a lot of micro-transactions. Game players had to buy a lot of stuff to move ahead in the game. The developers of this game revealed that this is not going to be the case with Cyberpunk 2077.

Fans loved the changes made in the game. CD Projekt made small micro-transactions additions. It is usually a bad idea to add micro-transactions after the launch of the game. Players find it difficult to progress in the game.

Micro-transactions are profitable for the developers of the game. Game developers add some free content with the in-purchase game items. This makes them even more interested in the game.

When the developers of Cyberpunk 2077 announced the existence of micro-transactions in the game, some players got worried. They thought that the introduction of the micro-transactions means that they will have to buy a lot of stuff. However, this is not going to be the case.

CD Projekt Red Adam Kicinski said that the multiplayer mode is at the designing stage of the game. The game is about to be released in April 2020. They have well thought the new additions in the game. The micro-transactions are also likely to happen. Game players don’t need to worry about the overload of micro-transactions. They will be added into the game but in a balanced way.

Players will be able to purchase in-game items with the real currency. They care about their customers and respect them. They have decided not to charge them while they are progressing in the game.

The game is still in the making. Developers of the game have hinted us about the possibility of having micro-transactions. However, there is a possibility they might not add them in the game. We’ll have to wait and watch.