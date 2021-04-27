Cell Culture Media Market 2026-Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players-Avantor, BD, Caisson Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cell Culture Technologies, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

The Cell Culture Media Market report describes the major moves of the top players and brands such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the market. The scope of this Cell Culture Media Market analysis document can be expanded from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players. It is an entire background analysis of the industry, which includes an estimation of the parental market. Cell Culture Media Market analysis document is an accurate study of the Cell Culture Media industry which gives estimations about new triumphs that will be made in the Cell Culture Media Market in 2019-2026.

Global Cell Culture Media Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4422.75 million to an estimated value of USD 8332.87 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.24% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for the cell culture media is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Overview:-Cell culture media or growth medium is a technique which is used to support the growth of microorganisms or cells. Amino acids, inorganic salts, vitamins, glucose, serum etc. are used to encourage the growth of cells. Increasing awareness among population about stem cell culture is the major factor which is fueling the cell culture media market. As these days there is increase in chronic disease and epidemic disease in geriatric population, there is demand for cell culture media.

Key Market Players: Avantor, Inc., BD, Caisson Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Cell Culture Technologies, Corning Incorporated, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, HiMedia Laboratories., Lonza., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, VitroBioPharma, Eppendorf AG, PromoCell GmbH.

Market Drivers

• Increasing expenses on Research and Development of cell culture by government and other organization is driving the growth of this market

• Technological advancement and development in the cell culture media is driving the market

Market Restraints

• Lack of skilled and trained professional is restraining the growth of this market

• Increasing scientific concerns related to culture media is restraining the growth

Segmentation: Global Cell Culture Media Market

By Type (Lysogeny Broth, Chemically Defined Media, Classical Media, Serum-Free Media, Specialty Media, Stem Cell Media, Other Media), Applications (Cancer Research, Biopharmaceuticals, Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering, Stem Cell Technology, Drug Discovery, Other Applications), End- User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry, Academic Institute, Research Laboratory, Others), Reagent Type (Albumin, Amino Acids, Attachment Factors, Growth Factors & Cytokines, Hormones, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

• In May 2017, MilliporeSigma announced the launch of their EX-CELL Advanced HD Perfusion Medium which is a high- density cell culture media that will support the perfusion processes. They will help the customers to increase their productivity as compared to the traditional processes and will also provide the supply chain security. The perfusion technology makes them suitable for small plants and different drugs.

• In September 2015, Ajinomoto Co., Inc announced along with iPS Cell Research and Application at Kyoto University, they have developed StemFit AK02N which is a cell culture medium for basic research into regenerative medicine. It provides good quality of performance in terms of replacement frequency, proliferation rate and stability.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Cell Culture Media market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Cell Culture Media market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

