Cell Expansion Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Global Cell Expansion Market was valued at USD 8.29 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 34.76billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.23% from 2017 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GE Healthcare (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

Lonza Group Becton

Dickinson and Company

Corning

Merck KGAA

Beckman Coulter

(Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

MiltenyiBiotec

Stemcell Technologies

Terumo BCT