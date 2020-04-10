Cell Expansion Market Research Report And Predictive Business Strategy by 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Cell Expansion Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Cell Type, Application, End User’, the global cell expansion market is projected to reach US$ 42,837.11 Mn in 2027 from US$ 11,929.43 Mn in 2018. The cell expansion market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% from 2019-2027. The report presents trends predominating in the global cell expansion market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The significant factors fuelling the market growth are increasing adoption of regenerative medicines and rising prevalence of cancer. However, the risk contamination during cell expansion is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

BD

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

General Electric Company

Corning Incorporated

Miltenyi Biotec

Danaher

Lonza

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

The report segments global cell expansion market as follows:

Global Cell Expansion Market – By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Global Cell Expansion Market – By Cell Type

Human Cells

Animal Cells

Global Cell Expansion Market – By Application

Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research

Cancer and Cell-based Research

Other Applications

Global Cell Expansion Market – By End User

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Other End Users

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Cancer is one of the major cause of human death worldwide. In recent years, the cases of cancer have been increasing tremendously and the trend is anticipated to remain the same in the upcoming years. According to the World Health Organization in 2018, approximately 9.6 million deaths across the globe were due to cancer. Furthermore, the National Cancer Institute predicted that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases would be diagnosed in the US.

Changes in lifestyle have resulted in more exposure to oncogenic factors. Cancer can be cured if diagnosed and treated at an initial stage. Cancer sequencing using next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods provides more information. Additionally, cell expansion related procedures also aids in research, diagnostics and treatment of cancer.

Moreover, cancer is found to be commonly prevalent in European countries as well. As per the Cancer Research UK, in 2016, around 163,444 deaths in the UK were due to cancer.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is also facing the problem of the growing prevalence of cancer. The top 15 countries with Cancer prevalence are Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mongolia, India, Laos, and Cambodia. According to the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), in 2018, in India, total deaths due to cancer were 784,82, which thereby propels the market growth.

Strategic Insights

The companies operating in the cell expansion market have been implementing various strategies to grow in their corresponding markets; this has, in turn, enabled them to bring various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.



