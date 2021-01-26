Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026 | AT&T Inc., Verizon Communication, China Mobile Ltd

“

Growth forecast on “ Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Security and Public safety, Others), by Type ( Communication and Associated Services, Hardware and Associated Services, Software and IT Services), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: AT&T Inc., Verizon Communication, China Mobile Ltd, Vodafone Group PLC, Amdocs, Aeris Communications, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Telefonica .

This report researches the worldwide Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cellular based Machine to Machine (M2M) Value Added Services (VAS) is defined as the cellular value added connectivity process among distinct sim-enabled machines, to provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks, such as GSM, GPRS, CDMA, 3G, LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX. The cellular M2M market includes tailor-made applications such as video surveillance, remote diagnostics of vehicles, fleet management, asset tracking, theft recovery, and point-of-sale systems (POS) to provide business efficiency to different enterprises. Cellular M2M Value Added Services is being incorporated in many enterprises to ensure operational efficiency and to minimize losses associated with operational breaches.

M2M refers to machine to machine communication between any devices, including wired as well as wireless. It can include industrial instrumentation with a sensor to communicate with the application software about the recorded data, viz temperature, inventory level, no. of units, etc.

Therefore, the recent M2M communication has turned into a system of networks that transmits data into personal appliances. Proliferation of IP networks around the globe has enhanced M2M communications.

The global scenario for M2M communications is widening in emerging countries. Growing need for data reliability and efficiency, embedded telecommunications have paved a way for growth in the global market. Moreover, the decreasing cost of connectivity has also enabled the vendors to adopt an inclined approach towards wireless communications for its benefits. With cost-effective connectivity, the M2M devices are utilized widely across various verticals especially in insurance and automotive sectors. Even small scale enterprises are now adopting M2M value added services to ensure vehicle safety and security of vehicles and drivers.

Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market size will increase to 257000 Million US$ by 2026, from 43700 Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cellular M2M Connectivity Services.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Cellular M2M Connectivity Services pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

AT&T Inc., Verizon Communication, China Mobile Ltd, Vodafone Group PLC, Amdocs, Aeris Communications, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Telefonica

Segment by Types:

Communication and Associated Services, Hardware and Associated Services, Software and IT Services

Segment by Applications:

Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Security and Public safety, Others

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Cellular M2M Connectivity Services markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Communication and Associated Services

1.4.3 Hardware and Associated Services

1.4.4 Software and IT Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive and Transportation

1.5.3 Consumer Electronics

1.5.4 Energy and Utilities

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Security and Public safety

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production

2.1.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production by Regions

4.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production

4.2.2 United States Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production

4.3.2 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production

4.4.2 China Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production

4.5.2 Japan Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue by Type

6.3 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 AT&T Inc.

8.1.1 AT&T Inc. Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services

8.1.4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Verizon Communication

8.2.1 Verizon Communication Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services

8.2.4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 China Mobile Ltd

8.3.1 China Mobile Ltd Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services

8.3.4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Vodafone Group PLC

8.4.1 Vodafone Group PLC Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services

8.4.4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Amdocs

8.5.1 Amdocs Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services

8.5.4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Aeris Communications

8.6.1 Aeris Communications Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services

8.6.4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Deutsche Telekom AG

8.7.1 Deutsche Telekom AG Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services

8.7.4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Sprint Corporation

8.8.1 Sprint Corporation Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services

8.8.4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Sierra Wireless

8.9.1 Sierra Wireless Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services

8.9.4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Telefonica

8.10.1 Telefonica Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services

8.10.4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Upstream Market

11.1.1 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Raw Material

11.1.3 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Distributors

11.5 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

