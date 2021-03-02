Cementitious Waterproofing Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2025
The global Cementitious Waterproofing market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Cementitious Waterproofing market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Cementitious Waterproofing market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Cementitious Waterproofing market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Cementitious Waterproofing market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Cementitious Waterproofing market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Cementitious Waterproofing market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AQUAFIN
BASF
Clemons Concrete Coating
Evonik
Fosroc International
Mapei
Pidilite Industries
Polycoat
RPM International
Sika
W.R.Meadows
Grace
Xypex Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cementitious Waterproofing
Liquid Waterproofing Membrane
Bituminous Membrane
Bituminous Coating
Polyurethane Liquid Membrane
Segment by Application
Water Treatment Plants
Bridges, Tunnels, Dams, Etc.
Railway & Subway Systems
Sewage Treatment Plants
Marine Cargo Docks And Ports
Parking Structures
Others
