Centrifugal Pump Market Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis by 2017 – 2027

This XMR study offers 10 year forecast of the global centrifugal pumps market for the period 2017 – 2027. In terms of unit sales, the global centrifugal pumps market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends across region that are expected to influence current status and future prospects of the global centrifugal pumps market.

The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into recent drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends, value chain analysis and updates on developments in the global centrifugal pumps market. Along with this, the report strives to conduct a qualitative and quantitative assessment of market across various product types, pump capacity (HP), end use and regional market segments.

On the basis of product type, the global centrifugal pumps market is segmented as follows:

Single-stage pump

Multi-stage pumps

Axial & mixed flow pumps

Submersible pumps

Sealless & circulator pumps

On the basis of pump capacity (HP), the global centrifugal pump market is segmented as follows:

Small Capacity Pumps

Medium Capacity Pumps

High Capacity Pumps

On the basis of end use, the global centrifugal pump market is segmented as follows:

Industrial

Chemical

Water & wastewater

Oil & gas

Power

Pharmaceutical

Food & beverages

Others

Agricultural

Domestic

Globally, the centrifugal pump market is segmented in to following regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the global centrifugal pump market report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, global industry analysis, pricing analysis for centrifugal pumps by capacity among various regions, and analysis by product type, capacity (HP), end use and region. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global centrifugal pump market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from various product type, pump capacity, end use, region/country-wise segments, the report provides volume data (units), absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities, value chain analysis, applications survey and key trends in the market. The following sections include global market analysis, analysis by product type, pump capacity, end use and regional/country level analysis and pricing analysis. All these sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2016 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2017 and forecast made for 2018–2027.

To calculate the market size, the report considers weighted average price of centrifugal pump by pump type and capacity across geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses total revenue as well as volume (in units) of the global centrifugal pump market. The data is triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering supply side, demand side and dynamics of the regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts in the field of centrifugal pumps. However, quantifying the market across regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In the final section of the report, the centrifugal pumps market structure and landscape with company market share is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the companies’ presence in the centrifugal pumps market and their key strategies. Some of the major market players featured in the section include: Flowserve Corporation, KSB AG, Sulzer AG, Ebara Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, Xylem Inc., ITT Inc., The Weir Group PLC, Wilo SE, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., DESMI A/S, WPIL Limited, HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd., Klaus Union GmbH & Co. KG, Ruhrpumpen Group, HOMA Pumpenfabrik GmbH, CP Pumpen AG, Toyo Denki Industrial Co. Ltd., Speck Pumpen Walter Speck GmbH & Co. KG.

