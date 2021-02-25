Ceramic Fiber Market Precise Outlook with Future Prospects, Key Players and Forecast To 2027

The global ceramic fiber market accounted to US$ 1,547.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,146.6 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the ceramic fiber market. The increasing industrialization and urbanization are some of the critical factors that are boosting the ceramic fiber market. As industrialization and urbanization are increasing, the power generation industry is estimated to grow in the Asia Pacific region, which further increases the demand for ceramic fibers. The growing steel and iron industry in India propels the demand for ceramic fibers. These industries are estimated to drive the demand for the ceramic fiber in the Asia Pacific region.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005837/

The market for global ceramic fiber is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global ceramic fiber market include Great Lakes Textiles, HarbisonWalker International, Inc., Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd., Lewco Specialty Products, Inc., Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co., Ltd, Morgan Advanced Materials, Nutec Group, Pyrotek Inc., Rath-Group, and Unifrax LLC, among others.

Based on type, the ceramic fiber market has been segmented into refractory ceramic fiber (RCF), alkaline earth silicate (AES) wool, others. The refractory ceramic fiber segment dominated the global ceramic fiber market. Refractory ceramic fiber is a class of fibers, which is known as man-made vitreous fibers. It is highly preferred due to its insulating qualities. The refractory ceramic fiber is also known as alumino-silicate glass wool. Refractory ceramic fiber is more bio-persistent and durable than other synthetic vitreous fibers. It provides several desirable properties such as low heat storage, lightweight, low thermal conductivity, corrosion resistance, and high thermal shock resistance. Due to several advantages, the demand for refractory ceramic fiber is increasing for application in industrial equipment like kilns and furnaces, automotive exhaust systems, etc. is anticipated to be one of the major drivers for the growth of ceramic fiber market.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005837/

The ceramic fiber is used as a thermal insulator in the petrochemical industries that have created an upsurge for the ceramic fiber market. Owing to this, there have been other characteristics of the ceramic fiber that have been creating an increasing demand from end-use industries such as iron and steel, refining and petrochemical, power generation, aluminum, and many others. The low thermal conductivity of ceramic fibers allows the construction of thinner linings that has the same thermal efficiency as that of conventional refractories.

The ceramic fiber is approximately 40% more effective as compared to good quality insulation brick and twice better than asbestos products. It has been noted that the insulation property of ceramic fiber is better than that of calcium silicate products. The lightweight of ceramic fiber is another essential feature that weighs about one-tenth as compared to insulating brick and one third than that of calcium silicate or asbestos boards. For new constructions, the structural supports can be reduced to approximately 40% with the help of ceramic fibers. Another important feature that has been responsible for the increasing demand from the end-users is lower heat storage. Due to its lower density, ceramic fiber absorbs less heat due to which the furnaces can be heated and cooled at much faster rates.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005837/

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global ceramic fiber market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]