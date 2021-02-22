Chatbot Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% during 2019 – 2027: CX Company, eGain Corporation, IBM Corporation, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Microsoft

The chatbot market accounted to US$ 1072.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9475.1 Mn by 2027.



Europe was the leading geographic chatbot market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Factors such as penetration of internet users, the number of social media users, and the number of smartphones users have a profound influence over the penetration of the chatbot market during the past few years. Moreover, the factors are expected to continue to have a substantial impact over the market growth during the coming along with investment towards AI enabled CRM services, and the solution is expected to boost the growth of the market in the region.

The sales of Chatbot are largely influenced by numerous economic and non-economic factors. The e-commerce, BFSI, and healthcare sectors are expected to have a large impact on the growth of the Chatbot market. Also for the retail & e-commerce industry, increasing adoption of smart technologies are enabling a high degree of services to its customers. Potentially, the retail & e-commerce sector present a larger market share as compared to other sectors during the forecast period. Global Chatbot market is majorly driven by increasing adoption of cloud technology across the industries and the increasing acceptance of virtual assistance, evolving consumer technology, speech-enabled Chatbots and others. However, the rapidly changing nature of businesses requires consistent changes in technology and services. Also, the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and natural language processing are expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the key players in this market.

Some of the key players included in the global Chatbot market are Amazon Web Services, Artificial Solutions, Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd., CX Company, eGain Corporation, IBM Corporation, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Inc., and Verint Systems Inc.

The introduction of NLO and NLP technologies in chatbot solution is a boon for contact centers. Call centers leveraging Chatbots can serve a large number of customers through the day without any issues. They provide 24/7 assistance and boost the overall productivity of the business. Various trends witnessed in chatbot market are communication transforming via chatbot, integrating CRM, natural language programming, Chatbot app development with Quick Problem-Solving Abilities, consumer analytics and insights, NLO technology for automated calling, and others.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000724/

GLOBAL CHATBOT MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Global Chatbot Market – By Component

Solution

Services

Global Chatbot Market – By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Global Chatbot Market – By Usage

Website

Contact Centers

Social Media

Mobile Platform

Global Chatbot Market – By End-User

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Travel & Tourism

Others

