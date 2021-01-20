Chatbot Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2020 – 2027: Amazon Web Services, Artificial Solutions, Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd., CX Company, eGain Corporation

Latest market study on “Chatbot Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), and Usage (Website, Contact Centers, Social Media, Mobile Platform) End-user (Education, Retail & E-Commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism, Others), and Geography”. The global chatbot market accounted to US$ 1072.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9475.1 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The sales of Chatbot are largely influenced by numerous economic and non-economic factors. The e-commerce, BFSI, and healthcare sectors are expected to have a large impact on the growth of the Chatbot market. Also for the retail & e-commerce industry, increasing adoption of smart technologies are enabling a high degree of services to its customers. Potentially, the retail & e-commerce sector present a larger market share as compared to other sectors during the forecast period. Global Chatbot market is majorly driven by increasing adoption of cloud technology across the industries and the increasing acceptance of virtual assistance, evolving consumer technology, speech-enabled Chatbots and others. However, the rapidly changing nature of businesses requires consistent changes in technology and services. Also, the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and natural language processing are expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the key players in this market

The introduction of NLO and NLP technologies in chatbot solution is a boon for contact centers. Call centers leveraging Chatbots can serve a large number of customers through the day without any issues. They provide 24/7 assistance and boost the overall productivity of the business. Various trends witnessed in chatbot market are communication transforming via chatbot, integrating CRM, natural language programming, Chatbot app development with Quick Problem-Solving Abilities, consumer analytics and insights, NLO technology for automated calling, and others.

Some of the key players included in the global Chatbot market are Amazon Web Services, Artificial Solutions, Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd., CX Company, eGain Corporation, IBM Corporation, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Inc., and Verint Systems Inc.

Chatbot Market – Strategic Insights

Strategic partnership with technology companies to help them in intelligence engagement of the customers was observed as the most adopted strategy in global chatbot market.

2019:Artificial Solutions signed a partnership agreement with Deloitte. According to the agreement the Deloitte professionals would be able to use Artificial Solutions’ conversational AI platform, Teneo to cater to the increasing demand for natural language applications. This would help the company to gain a stronger position in the chatbot market.

2018:CX Company announced an investment of 4 Mn Euro to support its Digital Customer Engagement Technology Business in Europe. This investment is aimed to expand the sales of the company in the core European markets and gain a significant share of the chatbot market.

2018:Avaya Holdings Corp expanded its partnership with Verint Systems Inc. with the aim of introducing cloud deployments for Avaya Workforce Engagement Management and improving customer experience through operational intelligence in contact center. This is expected to help the company gain a competitive position in the chatbot market

GLOBAL CHATBOT MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Global Chatbot Market – By Component

Solution

Services

Global Chatbot Market – By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Global Chatbot Market – By Usage

Website

Contact Centers

Social Media

Mobile Platform

Global Chatbot Market – By End-User

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Travel & Tourism

Others

