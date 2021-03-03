Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Market Current Applications and Future Possibilities by 2026 | BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., Honeywell International, Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G), Lanxess Ag, Lubrizol Corporation

Global Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Market is accounted for $24.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $47.08 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Growing attentiveness toward the harmful effects of Ultra violet rays increase in skin cancer problems and rising demand for anti-aging products are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, regulatory barriers is the hampering the market growth.

Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries includes a range of chemicals, such as essential oils, polymers, petroleum products, aldehydes, surfactants, fattychemicals, pigments, etc,. Which are consumer choice for organic and natural products with conscious of health and beauty, Chemicals that are used for active ingredients will advantage from continued gains in cosmeceutical products and great value Nano scale additives.

By application, skincare is estimated to grow higher with respective to the increasing skincare goods because of fragrance, colour and aesthetic sense. The application of chemicals substances in skincare products is rising globally as manufacturers are out coming in market with new and inventive products for definite form of skin and curing specific problems etc.

By Geography, North America is anticipated to grow the largest market during the forecast period due to the manufacturers are rising innovations in packaging and product along with high quality and technological products. Also, the supply channel for products these products is very proficient, which enhances its sales in the country.

Some of the key players in the market are BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., Honeywell International, Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G), Lanxess Ag, Lubrizol Corporation, Lonza Group, Solvay-Rhodia, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, AkzoNobel, Givaudan SA, FMC Corporation, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc., Ashland Inc., Firmenich SA, Croda International Plc, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Stepan Company, Clariant International Ltd., Bio-Botanica, Alka Chemical Industries and Active Organics.

Chemical Types Covered:

-Xylene

-Triclosan

-Synthetic Fragrances

-Synthetic Colors

-Sodium Laureth and Lauryl Sulphate

-Phthalates

-Perfume/Parfum

-Paraphenylenediamine

-Parabens

-Formaldehyde

-Ethyl Alcohol

-Alpha Hydroxy Acids

-AlkylphenolEthoxylates

Ingredients Covered:

-Active Ingredients

-Functional Ingredients

-Specialty Additives

Applications Covered:

-Skin Care Products

-Shaving Products

-Personal Hygiene Products

-Oral Hygiene Products

-Hair Care Products

-Fragrance Products

-Color Cosmetic and Nail Care Products

-Bath and Shower Products

-Baby Care Products

