Global Child Resistant Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors favouring the growth of the market are growing concern about the child death and non-fatal poisoning caused by ingestion of poisonous items, mandatory regulations for toxic items to include child-resistant packaging, increasing customer preference towards eco-friendly packaging over convenient packaging and technological advancements. However, high production cost and tough testing procedure for child resting package will hamper the market growth.

Child-resistant (CR) packaging is used to minimize the risk of children accessing or ingesting medication and is one of the best-documented successes in preventing the unintentional poisoning of children. So, manufacturers & companies are utilizing the techniques of child resistant packaging for medicinal products as per the established norms & standards of the country.

Based on type, special blister packaging segment holds the largest market share owing to the excessive usage of special blister packaging in pharmaceutical industry. Depending upon the end user, pharmaceuticals segment witnessed considerable market growth with the increase in high consumption of medicines and drugs by children.

By geography, Europe holds significant market share owing to the strict rules and regulations and norms for child-resistant packaging and an advanced pharmaceutical packaging industry in the region.

Some of the key players in cloud dicovery market include WestRock, Kaufman Container, Mold-Rite Plastics, Amcor, Colbert Packaging, Bemis, O.Berk, Ecobliss, LeafLocker, Global Closure System, Romaco, Sun Grown Packaging, Stora Enso, Rondo and British Plastics Federation.

Types Covered:

-Non-reclosable Packaging

-Reclosable Packaging

-Special Blister Packaging

End Users Covered:

-Chemicals

-Personal Care

-Pharmaceuticals

-Food

-Other End Users

