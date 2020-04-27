Childrens Socks Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Children’s Socks market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10610 million by 2025, from $ 8538.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Children’s Socks business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Children’s Socks market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Children’s Socks value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cotton Socks

Wool Socks

Synthetics Material Socks

Silk Socks

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Boys

Girls

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Adidas

Ralph Lauren

Nike

Disney

Hanes

Jefferies Socks

Fenli

Mengna

SmartWool

Langsha

Falke

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Children’s Socks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Children’s Socks market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Children’s Socks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Children’s Socks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Children’s Socks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Children’s Socks Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Children’s Socks Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Children’s Socks Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cotton Socks

2.2.2 Wool Socks

2.2.3 Synthetics Material Socks

2.2.4 Silk Socks

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Children’s Socks Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Children’s Socks Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Children’s Socks Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Children’s Socks Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Children’s Socks Segment by Application

2.4.1 Boys

2.4.2 Girls

2.5 Children’s Socks Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Children’s Socks Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Children’s Socks Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Children’s Socks Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Children’s Socks by Company

3.1 Global Children’s Socks Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Children’s Socks Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Children’s Socks Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Children’s Socks Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Children’s Socks Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Children’s Socks Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Children’s Socks Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Children’s Socks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Children’s Socks Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Children’s Socks Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Children’s Socks by Regions

4.1 Children’s Socks by Regions

4.2 Americas Children’s Socks Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Children’s Socks Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Children’s Socks Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Children’s Socks Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Children’s Socks Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Children’s Socks Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Children’s Socks Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Children’s Socks Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Children’s Socks Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Children’s Socks Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Children’s Socks Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Children’s Socks Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Children’s Socks Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Children’s Socks Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Children’s Socks by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Children’s Socks Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Children’s Socks Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Children’s Socks Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Children’s Socks Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Children’s Socks by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Children’s Socks Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Children’s Socks Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Children’s Socks Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Children’s Socks Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Children’s Socks Distributors

10.3 Children’s Socks Customer

11 Global Children’s Socks Market Forecast

11.1 Global Children’s Socks Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Children’s Socks Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Children’s Socks Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Children’s Socks Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Children’s Socks Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Children’s Socks Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Adidas

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Children’s Socks Product Offered

12.1.3 Adidas Children’s Socks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Adidas Latest Developments

12.2 Ralph Lauren

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Children’s Socks Product Offered

12.2.3 Ralph Lauren Children’s Socks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Ralph Lauren Latest Developments

12.3 Nike

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Children’s Socks Product Offered

12.3.3 Nike Children’s Socks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Nike Latest Developments

12.4 Disney

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Children’s Socks Product Offered

12.4.3 Disney Children’s Socks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Disney Latest Developments

12.5 Hanes

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Children’s Socks Product Offered

12.5.3 Hanes Children’s Socks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Hanes Latest Developments

12.6 Jefferies Socks

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Children’s Socks Product Offered

12.6.3 Jefferies Socks Children’s Socks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Jefferies Socks Latest Developments

12.7 Fenli

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Children’s Socks Product Offered

12.7.3 Fenli Children’s Socks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Fenli Latest Developments

12.8 Mengna

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Children’s Socks Product Offered

12.8.3 Mengna Children’s Socks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Mengna Latest Developments

12.9 SmartWool

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Children’s Socks Product Offered

12.9.3 SmartWool Children’s Socks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 SmartWool Latest Developments

12.10 Langsha

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Children’s Socks Product Offered

12.10.3 Langsha Children’s Socks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Langsha Latest Developments

12.11 Falke

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Children’s Socks Product Offered

12.11.3 Falke Children’s Socks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Falke Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

