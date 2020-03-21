The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the China Testing, Inspection & Certification market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on China Testing, Inspection & Certification Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the China Testing, Inspection & Certification market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ China Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: China Testing, Inspection & Certification Market

The China Testing, Inspection & Certification market size was valued at USD 33.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing foreign investments are expected to drive the growth of the TIC market in China. In an attempt to achieve progressive liberalization, the China government has laid down favorable policies for international players to establish their presence in the country. Moreover, increasing adoption and development of alternative fuel vehicles such as electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles are anticipated to increase the testing and inspection activities for such vehicles, thus, driving the growth of the market in China over the forecast period.

The market for testing, inspection, and certification is expected to grow at a faster pace in China. This is attributed to increasing number of government investments that are focused on the growth of the transportation and energy sectors, as well as the construction industry. The rising standard of living of citizens in China led to the rising demand for consumer goods, consequently catalyzing the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growth in outsourcing of testing, inspection, and certification services by prominent companies operating in the manufacturing, automotive, and consumer goods arenas is projected to propel market growth.

The government of China has eased the entry of foreign players by uplifting the barriers for international companies offering testing, inspection, and certification solutions in the market, which is being dominated by domestic players. Moreover, the market is expected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the investments made by international players in China The growing popularity of testing and certification services for accelerating and developing smart technologies such as smart cities and smart vehicles is anticipated to support the growth of the market. Increasing government alliances, implementation of new standards and regulations, and the increasing need for third-party inspection services are the some of the key drivers that are estimated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

A wide number of companies in the market are strategizing to acquire various companies in order to expand their footprints in the market for testing, inspection, and certification. For instance, in April 2018, Intertek Group PLC agreed to acquire Proasem, a Colombia-based service provider of testing, inspection, and metrology services. This acquisition would benefit Intertek Group PLC in increasing its sales/expanding in Colombia and Latin America with the help of Proasems expertise and established customer base. In March 2018, the Lloyd’s Register Group Limited acquired Nettitude, a cybersecurity solution provider in U.K. This acquisition has enabled Lloyd’s Register Group Limited to strengthen its cybersecurity services and certification.

Service Insights of China Testing, Inspection & Certification Market

Based on services, the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market has been segmented into testing, inspection, and certification. The testing is the process of determining one or more characteristics of an object of conformity assessment, following a fixed procedure. This segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the demand for such services in various industry verticals. These verticals include manufacturing, automotive, and construction for quality and safety analysis of materials, components, chemicals, and electronic and consumer products.

The inspection services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.8 % over the forecast period. The increasing number of construction and infrastructure development projects is further expected to drive the growth of the inspection segment in the market for testing, inspection, and certification in China. Vendors in the market are focusing on expanding the number of stations for emission inspection. In order to support this, they are focusing on acquisition. For instance, In May 2018, DEKRA SE acquired the emission inspection business of Jiffy Smog, a vehicle testing business in Nevada, U.S. This acquisition has increased the reach of DEKRA SE in Nevada through the provision of 24 stations for emission inspection.

Sourcing

Type Insights of China Testing, Inspection & Certification Market

Based on sourcing, the china testing, inspection & certification market has been segmented into in-house and outsourced. The in-house sourcing segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Previously, most manufacturers in China preferred in-house inspection as it enabled saving costs involved in third-party inspection of a company. However, the cost of in-house inspection, testing, and certification of products increased due to an increasing number of regulations and standards related to testing, inspection, and certification and therefore, several players in the industry have started outsourcing testing, inspection, and certification services to third-party service providers.

The outsourced segment is expetced to register high CAGR in the market for testing, inspection, and certification. This is due to the rise of third-party inspection regulation internationally and stringent application of CCC certification in China. Continuous update and modification of testing standards and regulations is further anticipated to boost the growth of the egment. This is because it helps in saving the cost of technology and resource investments in testing equipment and processes.

Application Insights of China Testing, Inspection & Certification Market

The application segment has been further categorized into consumer goods and retail, agriculture and food, chemicals, infrastructure, energy and power, manufacturing, healthcare, mining, oil and gas and petroleum, public sector, transportation, supply chain and logistics, and others.The growth of self-driving vehicles, electric vehicles, and hybrid vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the market in major cities of China such as Guangzhou and Shanghai. The growth of the e-commerce market in China is expected to drive the consumer goods and retail segment. This will lead to increase in inspection and verification needs of products prior to their delivery to customers.

The 13th Five Year Plan of China states the development of green transportation solutions such as electric and hybrid vehicles for the advancement of the countrys transportation sector. Furthermore, the plan elaborates the implementation of innovative smart transportation solutions such as autonomous cars and connected trucks. The growth of such technologies is expected to increase the need for supporting services such as research, testing, and inspection over the forecast period. These factors will drive the market during the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of China Testing, Inspection & Certification Market

The key industry participants include AsureQuality Limited; Bureau Veritas SA; DEKRA SE; DNV GL Group AS; Intertek Group PLC; Lloyds Register Group Limited; SGS S.A; TUV Rheinland AG Group; Underwriters Laboratories Inc.; Asia Quality Focus; HQTS Group Ltd.; InTouch Services Ltd.; China Inspection Co., Ltd.; Centre Testing International; China Certification and Inspection Group; Asia Quality Control; V-Trust; TUV SUD; TUV Nord; American Bureau of Shipping; Hartford Steam Boiler; Larsen and Toubro; Asia Inspection; China Building Material Test and Certification Group Co. Ltd.; China Special Equipment Inspection and Research Institute; and China Classification Society.

The market players in China are entering into mergers and collaborations for expanding and exploring growth opportunities in the market. In March 2018, Bureau Veritas SA completed the acquisition of EMG Corporation (U.S.), a company that provides solutions for construction assessment and project management. The former company aimed at expanding and developing infrastructure services in U.S. through the acquisition.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of China Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Research Report

This report forecasts growth at country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the China Testing, Inspection & Certification market report based on service, sourcing type, and application:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2027)

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Sourcing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2027)

In-house

Outsourced

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2027)

Consumer Goods & Retail

Personal Care & Beauty Products

Hard Goods

Soft-liners & Accessories

Toys & Juvenile Products

Electrical & Electronics

Others (Detergents and Non-woven products)

Agriculture & Food

Seed & Crop

Fertilizers

Commodities

Beverages

Alcoholic

Beer

Spirits

Wine

Others (Cider and Cocktails)

Non-alcoholic

Carbonated soft drinks

Fruit drinks

Bottled water

Functional beverages

Sports drinks

Others (Milk-based drinks)

Others (Forestry and Food packaging)

Chemicals

Asset Integrity Management Services

Project Life Cycle Services

Finished Product Services

Chemical Feedstocks Services

Others (Lab design and Operation & Commissioning)

Infrastructure

Project Management

Material Services

Construction Machinery & Equipment Services

Facilities Management & Inspection Services

Others (Supply Chain Services and Quality Health & Safety)

Energy & Power

Energy sources

Nuclear

Wind

Solar

Alternative fuels

Fuel Oil & Gases

Coal

Hydropower

Others (Geothermal energy, Tidal energy)

Power generation

Power Distribution

Asset Integrity Management Services

Project Life Cycle Services

Others (Technical Staffing and Quality & Safety)

Manufacturing

Suppliers Related Services

Production & Products Related Services

Projects Related Services

Others (Logistics and Safety)

Healthcare

Medical Devices

Health, Beauty, and Wellness

Clinical Services

Laboratory Services

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Services

Others (Training and Staffing)

Mining

Inspection & Sampling Service

Analytical Service

Exploration Service

Metallurgy & Process Design

Production & Plant Services

Project Risk Assessment & Mitigation

Oil & Gas and Petroleum

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Biofuels & Feedstock

Petrochemicals

Asset Integrity Management Services

Project Life Cycle Services

Others (Functional safety services)

Public Sector

Product Conformity Assessment

Monitoring Services

Valuation Services

Others (Road Safety Traffic, E-government, and Technical Verification Programs)

Transportation

Automotive

Electrical Systems & Components

Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Battery Systems

Telematics

Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants

Interior and Exterior Materials and Components

Vehicle Inspection Services (VIS)

Homologation Testing

Others (Aftermarket distribution)

Aerospace & Defense

Services for Airports

Services for Aviation

Services for Aerospace

Marine

Marine Fuel Systems & Component Services

Ship Classification Services

Marine Materials & Equipment Services

Others (Cargo, Crane, and Vessel)

Rail

Rail Testing Services

Rail Inspection Services

Rail Certification Services

Others (Lab Testing and Supplier Accreditation)

Supply Chain & Logistics

Packaging & Handling

Risk Management

Others (Audits, Certification, and Training)

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ China Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580