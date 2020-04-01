Chondrosarcoma Treatment Market to Exhibit Rapid Surge in Consumption During 2016 – 2022

Chondrosarcoma refers to cancer of cartilage, a flexible connective tissue found in joints between bones, the ear, the rib cage etc. According to Cancer Network Journal, chondrosarcoma contributes to almost half of the osteosarcoma cases and is the second most common type of osteosacrcoma (tumor of bones). Chondrosarcoma can start at any age but most commonly found in adults above the age of 20 years.

As per the statistics of American Cancer Society, occurrence of chondrosarcoma in patients younger than 20 years is less than 5%. Chondrosarcoma mainly affects the cartilage of arms, ribs, pelvis, and scapula and rarely found in trachea, breast and other parts of the body showing presence of cartilage tissue.

Chondrosarcoma patients do not show any symptoms at an early stage hence, it can only be diagnosed in the late stage of a tumor when it shows fracture and bony bump at the tumor site. Diagnosis of chondrosarcoma can be done using radiography (X-Ray), computerized tomography (CT scan) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Unlike other cancers chondrosarcoma is resistant to chemotherapy and radiation therapy and can primarily be treated with surgery. Surgical procedures for chondrosarcoma treatment involve limb sparing operations, complete surgical ablation and amputation in certain cases.

Increasing prevalence of osteosarcoma can ultimately influence the growth of global chondrosarcoma treatment market. According to Cancer Network Journal the incidence of osteosacrcoma in the U.S. is approximately 800 cases per year.

Other factors responsible for growth of global chondrosarcoma treatment market include growing prevalence of genetic diseases. However, the global chondrosarcoma treatment market is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period owing to limited availability of treatment options.

The global chondrosarcoma treatment market has been classified on the basis of treatment type, end user and geography.

Based on treatment type, the global chondrosarcoma treatment market is divided into following:

Surgical Treatment

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Based on the end user type, the global chondrosarcoma treatment market is divided into following:

Hospitals

Multispecialty Clinics

Cancer Treatment Centers

Surgical treatment segment is expected to lead the global chondrosarcoma treatment market as it is the only efficient treatment option for chondrosarcoma. Radiation therapy and chemotherapy can be used to avoid recurrence of the disease after the surgery.

Hospital end user segment is anticipated to contribute large share in global chondrosarcoma treatment market due to requirement of advanced healthcare infrastructure for the procedure.

Geographically, global chondrosarcoma treatment market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to lead the global chondrosarcoma treatment market owing to high incidence rate of the disease. In U.S., chondrosarcoma accounts for almost one third of the primary osteosarcoma cases diagnosed annually.

Top players in global Chondrosarcoma Treatment Market include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AEterna Zentaris Inc., Acorn Research Group, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and others.

