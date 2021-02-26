Chronic Depressive Personality Disorder Treatment Market Growth by Key Players like Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company

Global Chronic Depressive Personality Disorder Treatment Market report reviews top market players, major collaborations, mergers and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. This is a professional and in depth market report which underlines primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. A competitor analysis study is a fundamental aspect of any market research report which considers the strong and weak points of the competitors and also analyses their strategies with respect to product and market. Chronic Depressive Personality Disorder Treatment Market research report lends a hand to business with intelligent decision making and better manages the marketing of goods which results into growth in the business.

The global chronic depressive personality disorder treatment market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of depressive personality disorder, increase in diagnosis, requirement for long term treatment and increase in initiatives by government and non-government organizations regarding mental disorders by awareness campaigns and conference are some factors fueling the market growth.

The key market players in the global chronic depressive personality disorder treatment market are Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, AbbVie Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, ALLERGAN, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, H. Lundbeck A/S, Gedeon Richter Plc, Sanofi, Alkermes, Shenox Pharmaceuticals,LLC among others.

Global Chronic Depressive Personality Disorder Treatment Market By Mechanism of Action (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs), Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)), Drugs (Amitriptyline, Bupropion, Sertraline, Duloxetine), Diagnosis (Physical Exam, Lab Tests and Psychological Evaluation), Treatment (Medication and Psychotherapy), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Chronic depressive personality disorder is also known as dysthymia is a form of depression which is mild but continuously remains for several years. A patient with chronic depressive personality disorder have symptoms such as lost interest in normal activities, hopelessness, low self-esteem, low appetite, low energy and an overall feeling of inadequacy. These feelings interfere with the patient’s personal and social relationship, profession and daily activities. A patient remains unhappy even on the happy occasions.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), chronic depressive personality disorder affects approximately 1.5% of the adult population in the United States and out of these 49.7% cases are considered to be severe. This disorder can affect children and adolescents, approximately 11.2% of 13 to 18 years olds gets affected by this disorder at some point during their lives and girls are more likely to experience this disorder than boys.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic depressive personality disorder is driving the market growth

Increase in diagnosis of chronic depressive personality disorder also acts as a market driver

Long term treatment requirement is accelerating the growth if this market

Increase in initiatives by government and non-government organizations regarding mental disorders by awareness campaigns and conferences is also boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

Effectiveness of psychotherapy alone is hindering the market growth

Lack of approved drug for chronic depressive personality disorder is restraining the market growth

Non-medicated treatments are available for this disorder which acts as a market restraint

Segmentation:

By Mechanism of Action

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs)

Serotonin and Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

By Drugs

Amitriptyline

Bupropion

Sertraline

Duloxetine

By Diagnosis

Physical Exam

Lab Tests

Psychological Evaluation

By Treatment

Medication

Psychotherapy

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In March 2019, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc received the U.S FDA approval for Spravato (esketamine), nasal spray for use in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) a type of major depressive disorder (MDD). The approval of this drug provided a potential and the first new mechanism of action in 30 years to treat this debilitating mental illness

In July 2018, Allergan received the FDA Fast Track designation for AGN-241751 from the U.S FDA for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). This is a novel, oral and rapid-acting anti-depressant currently in phase ll clinical trial. This designation enables the company for priority review and early approval of drug from the U.S FDA.

Competitive Analysis:

Global chronic depressive personality disorder treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chronic depressive personality disorder treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Inquiry Before Buying @

