Civil Explosives Market- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2019-2025)
The global Civil Explosives market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Civil Explosives market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Civil Explosives market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Civil Explosives market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Civil Explosives market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Civil Explosives market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Orica Mining Services
ENAEX
Maxam Corp
Sasol Limited
Austin Powder Company
AEL Mining Services
Chemring Group
Incitec Pivot
AECI Group
Pyro Company Fireworks
ePC Group
Alliant Techsystems
Titanobel SAS
Hanwha Corp
Solar Industries India
LSB Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Ammonium Nitrate Explosives
ANFO
Water-based Explosives
Special Explosives
Nitroglycerine Explosives
Segment by Application
Mining
Quarrying
Construction
Petroleum Geology
Others
