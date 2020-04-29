Clean Label Ingredients Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Clean Label Ingredients Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Groupe Limagrain, Corbion N.V., Groupe Limagrain, Chr. Hansen A/S, ALDI, Whole Foods Market, Quick BENEO GmbH, dairyfoods Trader Joe’s, The Kroger Co., Brisan, among others.

The Clean Label Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD 57.05 billion by 2025, from USD 34.22 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the clean label ingredients market in the next 8 years. Clean label ingredients are also known as natural ingredients. These are the food additives and ingredients such as colours, flavours, fruit & vegetable ingredients, starch & sweeteners, flours, malt, and others. Clean label ingredients satisfies with almost each and every of the primary factors that include product elements without chemical name and easy to understand, no artificial additives or ingredients and at least one of the secondary factors secondary factors include natural, organic and non-genetically modified organism (GMO).

General Mills, Hershey, Campbell Soup and Nestle are some of the companies that will be replacing artificial colours and flavours with natural ones and using a smaller roster of components. Panera Bread Co. (American chain of bakery-cafe fast casual restaurants in the United States) has said that its U.S. restaurants will not be using eggs from hens confined in cages. Panera, said that by 2020, the restaurant menu would moving to 100 percent cage-free, following other restaurant chains including McDonald’s and Starbucks that have made similar pledges.

In 2017, A study done in Packaged Facts National Consumer Survey according to which it can be observed that more than one-third of younger consumers, between 18 and 34 years old have said that they pay more attention to product claims and nutritional information for plant milks, cheese, and dairy milk, among other products.

On May 2017 Bridor, European-style croissants, pastries and breads producer and supplier to the U.S. foodservice and retail markets, has launched a clean label program, The step taken has banned the use of more than 150 ingredients, including artificial colours and flavours, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, bleached flour and hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated fats, including more than 200 items with plans to reach 300 by the end of 2017.

Competitive Analysis: Global Clean Label Ingredients Market

The global clean label ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clean label ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in clean label product launches is fuelled by increasing consumer demand for clean label food products to drive consumption of clean label ingredients.

Health issues associated with artificial food additives and food safety incidents.

Limitation/inability of clean ingredients to replace artificial ingredients.

High cost of clean ingredients leading to increased cost of clean label products.

