Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2020 to 2027

The clinical decision support systems market accounted to US$ 2,772.60 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 5,983.38 Mn by 2027.

The clinical decision support systems market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region. The region consists of the countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific. The market of clinical decision support systems in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow due to rising pressure on healthcare institutions to provide quality health at reduced costs, growing adoption of big data & health IT tools, and rising number of hospitals. Similarly, India holds immense scope for clinical decision support systems market across different applications, owing to the prevalence of cancer as well as the adoption of healthcare IT.

For instance, in September 2017, Mayo Clinic has developed a CDS tool, “CareSelect Lab” in collaboration with the National Decision Support Company (NDSC). CareSelect Lab provides the comprising recommendations for lab test order. CareSelect Lab enables to deliver EHR-integrated guidelines with more than 1,500 best-practice care models-maintained by Mayo Clinic. Epic Systems partnered with Mayo Clinic in September 2017. Together they have launched “Ask Mayo Clinic.” It offers a web-based symptom assessment system by leveraging the capability of “Epic MyChart.” It assists patients in managing their care. Such kind of collaborations provides potential opportunities for CDSS players to grow in the future.

The global clinical decision support systems market by component segments was led by services. In 2018, services accounted for the largest market share in the global clinical decision support systems market. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 as the solution offers benefits such as rising adoption of clinical decision support in the healthcare decision-making process and assistance of the clinical decision support system in the administrative process. Also, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

Strategic Insights

Equal organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in the global clinical decision support systems industry. For instance, in February 2018, Wolters Kluwer Health announced the launch of UpToDate Advanced, a guided clinical decision-making solution with dynamic and interactive algorithms as well as lab monographs designed to reduce unwarranted variations in care. Thus, expansion of the product portfolio is enabling to grow the company’s offering in the clinical decision support system and further enabling to grow its position in the global market.

