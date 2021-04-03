A clinical trial management system CTMS is software system to accomplish clinical trial data operations generated by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. A CTMS manages up-to-date clinical data initiation from planning of research proposal to preparation, conducting and reporting generation. Clinical trial management system performs planning on budgets, report budgeting, clinical data management and report generation and accordingly the requirements of recipient companies vary from the future prospect.

The increasing research and development activities in the field of health science and clinical research is the foremost factor driving the demand for CTMS. The growing investments from public and private sectors and the introduction of conducive government policies are paving way for increased number of clinical trials, which is expected to boast the Clinical Trial Management System CTMS market during the forecast period.

The Global Clinical Trial Management System CTMS market is segmented on the basis of component, product, delivery mode, and end-user. The component segment includes, software and services. Based on product, the market is segmented as enterprise based and site based. Based on delivery mode, the market is segmented as, web based, cloud based and on premise. Based on end-user, the market is classified as, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations [CROs], medical device companies, and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Clinical Trial Management System CTMS market based on component, product, delivery mode and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Clinical Trial Management System CTMS market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Clinical Trial Management System CTMS market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to dominate this market in the forecast period due to favorable government initiatives, and support from government bodies. Also the raising awareness among people regarding diseases is expected to increase their participation in clinical trials. The Clinical Trial Management System CTMS market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to factors, such as huge, diverse patient pool, outsourcing of clinical trials to CROs, and rising healthcare facilities in the region.

