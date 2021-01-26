“Clothing and Footwear Retailing in New Zealand, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to New Zealand retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing New Zealand clothing and footwear industry.

The clothing and footwear sector is the third largest sector in retail with a market share of 10.5% in 2017. Sector sales have reached NZ$6.7 billion in 2017 and they are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the next five years to reach NZ$8.6 billion by 2022.

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2436217

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in clothing and footwear category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in clothing and footwear sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in clothing and footwear sector.

Scope

– New Zealand retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2017-2022

– Large young population and growing female workforce to fuel growth in the sector

– Clothing accounts for 75.9% of total sector sales

– Growing fashion trends and increasing female population will boost sales

– Rising employment will help boost sales during 2017-2022

– Growing online penetration is driving exponential growth in online retail

– Cotton on registered the highest sales growth during 2016-2017.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on clothing and footwear sector in the New Zealand retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in clothing and footwear category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Understand the fastest growing categories including menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, men’s footwear, women’s footwear and children’s footwear in the market

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the clothing and footwear market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the clothing and footwear market.

Companies Mentioned:

Kmart

Farmers Trading Company Ltd

The Warehouse

Cotton on

Supré

Rebel Sport

Kathmandu

Hallenstein Brothers

Glassons

Factorie

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2436217