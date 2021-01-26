Clothing and Footwear Retailing Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Clothing & Footwear Retailing in Germany, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Germany retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Germany clothing and footwear industry.

The clothing & footwear sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2017 and 2022 to reach €85.2 billion by 2022. The online channel is projected to contribute most of the growth with a CAGR of 10.1% during 2017-2022, and will account for 31.4% of all sales by then.

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495681

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in clothing and footwear category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in clothing and footwear sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in clothing and footwear sector.

Scope

– Germany retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2017-2022

– Increase in spending levels aided by stable economy to drive retail growth

– Clothing is the largest category, accounting for 76.6% of total sector sales

– Clothing & footwear to register steady growth in the forecast period

– Sales will be driven by value fast fashion retailers

– Womenswear surpasses other categories in the sector in terms of sales

– Specialist retailers cede ground to online platforms

– H&M leads in a fragmented market

– Otto registered the highest sales growth during 2016-2017.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on clothing and footwear sector in the Germany retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in clothing and footwear category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Understand the fastest growing categories including menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, men’s footwear, women’s footwear and children’s footwear in the market

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the clothing and footwear market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the clothing and footwear market.

Companies Mentioned:

H&M

C&A

Reno

Intersport

Galeria Kaufhof

Deichmann

Ernsting’s Family

Otto

Peek &

loppenburg

KiK

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495681