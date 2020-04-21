Cloud Backup Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Cloud Backup and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Cloud Backup market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Cloud Backup market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global cloud backup market was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.90% from 2017 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Asigra

Carbonite

Datto

Efolder

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Veeam Software

Acronis International GmbH

Barracuda Networks

IBM

Druva Software

Microsoft

Symantec