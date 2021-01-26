“Cloud Computing in Europe: Market Opportunity and Competitive Analysis”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the cloud computing market in Europe. It delivers deep qualitative insight into the cloud market in the region, analyzing key trends on telcos’ cloud offers, business models to foster their position in the cloud space and case studies.

Driven by an increasing migration of enterprises to the hybrid cloud IaaS business model, and the growing adoption of IaaS solutions by small and medium businesses, the infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market in Europe will grow at a 27% CAGR from 2018 to 2023, reaching approximately $47bn by the end of the forecast period, outpacing the SaaS segment from 2021.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Section 1: Taxonomy and market context; a look at the cloud computing definition and an adoption framework. This section details the cloud computing market context in Europe, the cloud portfolio of select telcos in the region.

– Section 2: Cloud computing market opportunity in Europe; an analysis on the cloud computing market sizing and forecast by type cloud segment and competitive analysis.

– Section 3: Case studies; two case studies of leading cloud computing service providers in Europe are presented in this section, showcasing their growth strategy in the region.

– Section 4: Key findings and recommendations; the Insider concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for telecom operators.

Scope

– The Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) segment is the fastest growing market in the region with a CAGR of 27% over 2018-2023.

– Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) will be the second fastest growing market in the region with a CAGR of 26.6% over 2018-2023. With the growing adoption of IoT in mission critical business processes, the need to perform analysis of the data at the edge of the network is set to gain momentum.

– In 2018, the group of IBM, AWS, Microsoft, and Google will have a combined market share of 32%.

