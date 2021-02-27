Cloud discovery Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook with Top Key Players by 2025 | BMC software, service now, puppet, mcafee, cisco systems
Global Cloud discovery Market valued approximately USD 548.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Cloud discovery market are applications running in the dynamic Information Technology (IT) environment, growing adoption of multi-cloud environment, and increasing need to efficiently manage the security of IT infrastructure.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market BMC software, service now, puppet, mcafee, cisco systems, ciphercloud, zscaler, netskope, ASG technologies, certero, connectwise, movere, nuvalo, varmour, ziften, science logic.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Solution:
Application discovery
Infrastructure discovery
By Service:
Professional service
Managed service
By Organisation size:
Large enterprises
SMES
By Vertical:
BSFI
Healthcare & life science
Retail & consumer goods
Manufacturing
