Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Top Key Players Rackspace, Oracle, Fujitsu, VMware, Centurylink, Verizon, Tencent, Joyent, Virtustream, Digitalocean, Skytap

Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market known to a virtual infrastructure that is delivered or accessed via a network or the internet. This generally refers to the on-demand services or products being delivered through the model known as infrastructure as a service (IaaS), a basic delivery model of cloud computing.

Increasing IaaS benefits are major factors driving the cloud infrastructure services market across the globe. However, concern over data losses and increase in the adoption of hybrid cloud services are some of the significant factors hindering the growth of the market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: AWS, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Alibaba Cloud, Rackspace, Oracle, Fujitsu, VMware, Centurylink, Dimension Data, DXC, Verizon, Tencent, ,Rhombus Industries, NEC, Joyent, Virtustream, Digitalocean, Skytap, OVH.

The global cloud infrastructure services market is primarily segmented by deployment model, service type, end use, and region.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is split into:

* Public Cloud

* Private Cloud

* Hybrid Cloud

Based on service type, the market is divided into:

* Compute as a Service

* Storage as a Service

* Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service

* Networking as a Service

* Desktop as a Service

* Managed Hosting

Based on the end use, the market is segmented into:

* BFSI

* It and Telecommunications

* Government and Public Sector

* Retail and Consumer Goods

* Manufacturing

* Energy and Utilities

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import or export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Cloud Infrastructure Services by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries.

