IT service management is explicitly proposed to improve the organizations way of managing, approaching, and delivering IT services. In addition, cloud ITSM is frequently employed using a defined processes and framework, and mostly Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL). Moreover, Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) is a set of policies, procedures, and processes, which improve, automate, and integrate the IT staff support for an organization’s employees.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in Cloud ITSM market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Cloud ITSM market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cloud ITSM market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cloud ITSM market in these regions.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Axios Systems

BMC Software

CA Technologies

Citrix Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

ManageEngine

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corporation

and ServiceNow.

The global cloud ITSM market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. By organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

