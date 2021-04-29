Cloud Migration Services Market to 2025 – Honeywell International, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Axis Communications Ab, Bosch Security Systems, Southwest Microwave

Global Cloud Migration industry valued approximately USD 2.82 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.93% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The growing penetration of cloud computing is one of the major factors driving the industry.

Many other prominent technologies, like the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and serverless architecture are also increasing the demand for cloud migration solutions and services among enterprises notably.

The major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Axis Communications Ab

Bosch Security Systems

Southwest Microwave, Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems

Fiber Sensys, Inc.

Cias Elettronica

Senstar Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Service Type:

– Cloud Integration

– Application Management & Monitoring

– Disaster Recovery

– Professional Service

– Managed Service

Application:

– Project Management

– Storage Management

– Performance Management

Deployment Model:

– Public Cloud

– Private Cloud

– Hybrid Cloud

-rganization Size:

– Small & Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)

– Large Enterprises

Vertical:

– Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

– Telecommunications & IT (ICT)

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Public Sector

– Manufacturing

– Media & Entertainment

– Others

Regions:

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

