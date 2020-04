Cloud POS Market Increasing Demand with Leading Key Players: Square, Shopify, Oracle, Intuit, UTC Retail, Touchsuite, Cegid, Shopkeep, B2B Soft and Erply

The global Cloud POS market valued at US$ 4.95 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, and reach US$ 27.82 Bn in 2027.

Cloud POS is basically a cloud-based point of sale ecosystem where the system information for transaction processing is managed by a remote cloud service system. A cloud POS system helps the user to process payments through the internet. This system helps the business to increase efficiency as well as reduce the cost of labor associated with this operations. Cloud POS helps the business to optimize their workflow by automating various tasks.

The small and medium enterprises are adopting cloud POS systems at a higher rate which is increasing the demand for more efficient systems in cloud POS market. Experiencing the high rate of online transactions through e-commerce platform leading companies like Oracle (NetSuite) are focusing on the development of more efficient solutions in order to increase their revenues. The increase in the number of digital transactions, better flexibility for business and the growing popularity of cashless transactions are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the cloud POS market. However, the lack of standardization and network infrastructure is projected to negatively influence the growth of the market.

Get Sample Copy Of This [email protected]https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE00002445/

Top Companies profiled in Cloud POS Market:

1. Square, Inc.

2. Shopify, Inc.

3. Oracle

4. Intuit

5. UTC Retail

6. TouchSuite

7. Cegid

8. ShopKeep

9. B2B Soft

10. Erply

The “Global Cloud POS Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the cloud POS industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global cloud POS market with detailed market segmentation by service offerings, end-users and geography. The global cloud POS market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the cloud POS market.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Cloud POS Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Cloud POS Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Buy [email protected]https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE00002445/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]